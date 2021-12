Joe Manchin blew up Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda yesterday and he did it in the most insulting way possible. He went on Fox News and told the conservative base that the bill is dead. He left the White House scrambling and Democrats in Congress fuming. Even if he was going to make the announcement, he could have done it in a more neutral setting. It was the media equivalent of giving his own party the finger.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 1 DAY AGO