Rochester, NY

Amazon delivery driver threatened at gunpoint in Rochester

 6 days ago
The Rochester Police Department says an Amazon driver was threatened at gunpoint over the weekend.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday an Amazon driver was at the corner of 540 Portland Avenue when she was approached by a man with a gun in the parking lot.

The driver stopped at a store to grab something, and while in the parking lot- a male approached the driver, producing a handgun.

The driver was able to get to safety. It’s unclear if the male suspect, who was wearing a winter cap, red hoodie, and blue jeans at the time of the incident got away with anything from the delivery truck.

Police say an investigation is underway.

ONLY 1
6d ago

Time to put camera's on delivery vans. Even the food drivers, Uber, and all these kind of drivers need it. This world has gone crazy. Get a job, get vaccinated, go sking do something other than hurt another person.

Sherry Barton
6d ago

Crime is everywhere because there is a Spirit of Antichrist. This Spirit causes people NOT to feel compassion for your fellow man. No Law, no punishment, no Alarm system will stop the evil this world will see Without the Spirit of God! Let's pray for our nation and our World.

Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Portland, NY
City
Rochester, NY
FingerLakes1.com

