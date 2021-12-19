Amazon delivery driver threatened at gunpoint in Rochester

The Rochester Police Department says an Amazon driver was threatened at gunpoint over the weekend.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Saturday an Amazon driver was at the corner of 540 Portland Avenue when she was approached by a man with a gun in the parking lot.

The driver stopped at a store to grab something, and while in the parking lot- a male approached the driver, producing a handgun.

The driver was able to get to safety. It’s unclear if the male suspect, who was wearing a winter cap, red hoodie, and blue jeans at the time of the incident got away with anything from the delivery truck.

Police say an investigation is underway.

