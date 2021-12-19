ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A trauma survivor's guide to the holidays: Post-COVID-19 lockdown edition

By Heather B MacIntosh, Associate Professor, Director, MScA Couple and Family Therapy, School of Social Work, McGill University
TheConversationCanada
TheConversationCanada
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a100t_0dQx9RpI00
The holidays can be a time of distress for people who have experienced family trauma. (Shutterstock)

For accountants, it’s tax time; for teachers, it’s September. And for therapists, the busiest time of year is the holidays. Every therapist knows that the winter holiday season is rife with pain, angst and grief.

As a psychologist and professor who specializes in the treatment of trauma, I am deeply engaged with the struggles that trauma survivors experience in the days and weeks leading up to the holidays — including, and maybe especially, contemplating time with family who may have been the source of their trauma. Time with family can bring up memories, grief and longing that only surface at the “most wonderful time of the year.”

While some families are preparing for joyful reunions after COVID-19 restrictions, many trauma survivors are dreading the holidays, bracing themselves for holly jolly visits with those responsible for their pain and trauma . Others are faced with painful reminders that their family was disintegrated by trauma, leaving no traditions to celebrate or groups to gather at the holidays.

For many trauma survivors, feeling forced to spend time with family can reinforce feelings of helplessness, hopelessness and despair. Being unable to visit family during the pandemic may have felt liberating .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ewdqk_0dQx9RpI00
For many trauma survivors, feeling forced to spend time with family can reinforce feelings of helplessness, hopelessness and despair. (Pixabay)

The pandemic allowed many survivors to re-envision the holidays , freed from expectations, traditions and people who caused them harm. For some, it spared them the pain and humiliation of finding ways to gloss over the fact that they have no safe family with whom to spend the holidays. For better or worse, many trauma survivors spent the pandemic holidays in warm fluffy track suits without the pressure of outside world images of what the holidays should be.

We may not be able to extricate the trauma from our bones — at least not without a lot of therapy. For many, it’s not possible to avoid spending time with people who trigger difficult feelings or memories, because those people often act as gatekeepers for a beloved aunt or grandparent. It’s often impossible to find a way through the holidays that doesn’t involve dredging up some hard stuff in our minds, bodies and relationships. But here are some strategies to help cope with the challenges of the holidays.

Self-compassion

Let yourself off the hook if you find yourself using coping mechanisms that maybe aren’t ideal for your body or mind. If you find yourself on the other side of eating that second chocolate bar, drinking the second drink, waking up after hurting yourself, or sleeping away a day, be kind, pick yourself up and start over. Sometimes it’s okay to just survive.

If you are struggling and can’t find a way to limit drinking, drugs, self-harm or bingeing, call a friend you trust, call a crisis line , or reach out to self-help groups — including Alcoholics Anonymous , Narcotics Anonymous and Overeaters Anonymous — that can be found online.

Find your loves

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dtrg6_0dQx9RpI00
Pets and other animals can be comforting companions. In this photo, the author is walking with two horses. (Healther B. Macintosh) , Author provided

For people who have trauma embedded in their beings, loving and being close to others can feel really hard and scary . During the holidays, do what you can to be around people who are safe, animals whose scent you can inhale, a partner who will hold you in moments of fear and remembering. Let your mind and body be pried apart from the past, and allow yourself to be fully in the present moment.

Compassion for others

Let your partner, children and loving family members off the hook for not being perfect. People who come from trauma sometimes just want their “new” world to feel safe and good all the time. The holidays are a time to find compassion towards your own messiness and the ones who love you, in healing and generous ways.

Come back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cEWtF_0dQx9RpI00
Things like music, pets or a winter walk may help trauma survivors find comfort during the holidays. (Unsplash/Genessa Panainte)

I encourage self-compassion and harm reduction about coping mechanisms that maybe aren’t the ideal, but keep us alive and sane to survive the holidays. However, we also need to find our way back when the coast is clear.

Sing along to your favourite playlist, go for a winter walk and notice the crunching snow beneath your feet, the frost of your breath, the glistening branches on the trees. Cuddle with a safe loved one and sink into gentleness and warmth. Remind yourself with gratitude that “this is the present” and “that was the past.”

Let yourself do what you need to do to survive, and then come back to the present life that you are working so hard to create.

Make new traditions

An annual Throw the Christmas Card from Uncle Floyd into a Fire party or a Wear Your Pyjamas All Day Festivale might be ways to start forming new holiday traditions . Or, perhaps, the new tradition is no tradition at all, but rather a letting go of expectations, hopes, dread and fear, and spending time without the pressures of the outside world.

Grieve

It hurts. It hurts to accept that family has been the source of your greatest traumas. It hurts to let go of hopes and dreams that things might change. It hurts to look around at smiling faces of those who seem to have a “perfect” family (remember, we know nothing about what’s going on in other folks’ families). Write in a journal, turn to a friend or a partner, cry into your dogs’ fur, let yourself honour the real pain of having not had — and still not having — the safe haven of family that you deserved.

Be kind to yourself. As a trauma survivor, you have experienced things that no human should ever have to experience, and the holidays are a time when so many memories can resurface. This year, take a breath and let yourself honour the real story, the truth of your survival.

Heather B MacIntosh receives funding from FAVACS: Programme de subvention pour favoriser la recherché, l'information, la sensibilisation et la formation en matière d'aide aux victimes d'actes criminels: Ministry of Justice Quebec

This article is from The Conversation Canada, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

Comments / 1

Related
psychologytoday.com

The Harm That Lingers From Childhood Emotional Neglect

Emotional neglect from childhood teaches people to ignore, minimize, or even be ashamed of their feelings as adults. Current research establishes the importance of feelings when used effectively. People can overcome the effects of childhood emotional neglect. One strategy is to give themselves what their parents did not. In the...
KIDS
PopSugar

2 Sisters With OCD and Anxiety Created Therapy-Inspired Bracelets to Help Others

Ever received a gleaming nugget of knowledge in therapy — or overheard someone mention a thoughtful coping mechanism their therapist taught them? Ever wanted a tangible way to keep note of it? Sisters Emily Stetzer, 27, and Lindsay Stetzer, 32, used their experiences in cognitive behavioral therapy to inspire a jewelry company, Presently. Each mindfulness bracelet has an in-the-moment reminder based on therapist tips that the sisters, both diagnosed with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and anxiety, have found useful in their everyday lives.
MENTAL HEALTH
heraldcourier.com

How to help those who have lost loved ones to suicide cope with grief during the holidays

No matter the merriment of the season, the holidays remain a struggle for those who have lost a loved one to suicide. In 2020, COVID-19 isolated many people from their families. Ironically, that isolation may have spared suicide-loss survivors some suffering; with no family gathering, one was less likely to notice the empty seat at the table. But this year, with many families coming together, grief will surely find its place.
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Grandparent#Animals#Alcoholics Anonymous#Mental Health
TheConversationCanada

Young people’s fear of missing out may be fuelling feelings of social disconnection during COVID-19

Most of us have spent more time on screens since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This increase in screen time may be especially pronounced among teens because of school closures, the cancellation of extracurricular activities and restrictions on physical social interactions. This has led both parents and resesarchers to worry that the pandemic is making young people addicted to their phones and that this increased screen time is contributing to feelings of social disconnection and isolation.
KIDS
Wave 3

Tornado survivor, therapist discuss mental trauma after severe storms

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many of the needs in Western Kentucky will be mental and emotional, not physical. President Biden addressed mental health concerns while visiting Mayfield on Wednesday. William Creasman is a clinical therapist who specializes in PTSD. He said many of the victims probably haven’t thought about their...
LOUISVILLE, KY
AOL Corp

A Definitive Guide To COVID Rapid Testing During The Holidays

For many of us, the 2021 holiday season hasn’t gone quite like we’d hoped on the COVID front. Yes, vaccines are available to pretty much anyone, including kids as young as 5. And boosters are available for some teenagers and all adults, too. But we’ve also now got omicron. The variant appears to be milder in these early stages, but global health leaders warn it has the potential to change the course of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Massage Mag.com

From Trauma Survivor to Massage Therapist: A Story of Healing

Sometimes in the midst of suffering and trauma, one will find profound joy and imminent transformation. I know that might sound difficult to create in your mind, especially if one is trudging through a traumatic event currently in their life, but I will attest that it can be done, because it did happen for me.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medscape News

COVID-19 and Coping With Superimposed Traumas

Editor's note: Find the latest COVID-19 news and guidance in Medscape's Coronavirus Resource Center. While 2022 is lurking around the corner, many of us still have 2020 on our minds. Social media posts are already emerging: "No new years resolutions. It is the circumstances turn to improve [sic]," one post declares. Others proclaim that it is difficult coming to terms with the idea that 2022 is actually pronounced "2020 too." A critical difference exists between then and now – we have experienced months of living in limbo and rolling with the punches of pandemic life.
PUBLIC HEALTH
VISTA.Today

Perkiomen School: Exploring the Mental Health Crisis in Teenagers

Anxiety in teenagers is a concern in a world where COVID-19 is still dominant. A raging pandemic led nearly everyone to experience levels of worry, but that of high school-aged students is a serious concern. Academic pressure has always impacted the lives of teenagers. High school students often feel overworked...
KIDS
Kokomo Perspective

Parents Underestimate How Much Time Teens Spent Online During Pandemic

THURSDAY, Dec. 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Parents, think you have a good handle on how much time your teens are spending on social media?. Don't bet on it. New research suggests your best guesstimate is likely way off. Parents significantly underestimated their teens' social media use — especially girls'...
RELATIONSHIPS
Pantagraph

Jim Milley: Perpetual stress is taking a toll on all of us

As the head of Bridges, which sponsors 25 ministries in six states, I’ve seen our local leaders learning how to live and function during a dangerous malady which is impacting millions of people. But I don’t mean COVID-19; I mean the PTSD that results from it. And it’s...
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

5 Mental Health Goals for Trauma Survivors in the New Year

Many survivors struggle to move forward and make new goals due to a history of not feeling control over their own stories. Trauma survivors can empower themselves to push through wounds and create a new meaning to move forward. Some might need an extra push to engage in self-care during...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Moving Safely Through PTSD Recovery

Post-traumatic stress disorder can develop in adults after surviving a variety of events such as childhood abuse, domestic violence, combat, natural disaster, and sexual assault. PTSD can happen to anyone. According to the National Center for PTSD, about six out of every 10 men and five out of every 10 women experience at least one type of trauma in their lifetime. During the last couple of years, much more attention has been given to this diagnosis and people are feeling less shame about asking for help to manage symptoms. Commonly reported symptoms of PTSD include flashbacks, nightmares, extreme anxiety, suicidal tendencies, distrust in others, and a disruption in daily functioning. It is a mental health condition that wreaks havoc on many people’s ability to have healthy relationships and good self-care.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Heeding the Distress Signals in Modern Addiction

The author of this post is Alex Olshonsky. He is a writer, executive coach, and founder of Deep Fix, a community dedicated to mental health. He is deeply interested in metaphysical questions and our shared humanity. For nearly a decade, I lived two lives. In the one visible to the...
MENTAL HEALTH
boxrox.com

Mental Health at Christmas

More and more people are struggling with mental health issues throughout the year. Whilst many people see Christmas as a happy, joyful time spent with friends and family, for many people suffering with depression, anxiety, stress or the loss of a loved one, Christmas can only make their symptoms worse.
MENTAL HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

TheConversationCanada

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, analysis and commentary from Canadian academic experts

 https://theconversation.com/ca

Comments / 0

Community Policy