NFL reduces COVID testing and accepts New Realities

By MovedGoalPosts
 6 days ago

New Reality #1 - After a period of time (6 months?) the vaccines have a significant downgrade of effectiveness against infection. The NFL has had numerous "breakthrough" cases - some with symptoms but the majority of cases were asymptomatic. Per the NFL, two-thirds of the players who tested positive this week...

NFL Musings and Observations (Things Change)

Well it is the day before I'm supposed to leave for a few months and I get the phone call; it was pushed back a week or so. Things change so fast in life and it just makes you take some time for reflection. So why does reflection need to happen? Ever seen that one friend who can NEVER take advice or any critique even if it was friendly? Just stuck in who they perceive themselves to be, no growth, no change, just this is who I am. You see this kind of people who say things like "If you can't handle me at my worse you don't deserve me at my best". Why would you want to drag someone thru your worse? That is so very mean. It's like you are building in an excuse to be abusive.
Buffalo Bills will begin requiring vaccinations for 5-11 year-old fans at home games

The Buffalo Bills, following New York State guidance, will begin requiring all fans ages 5 to 11 to have at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine in order to attend home games at Highmark Stadium. The change takes effect immediately and will apply to the final two games of the regular season as well as playoff games.
PSA: free covid response for future updates

Everyone has their opinion and a sports blog is not going to change those opinions. To save everyone time in the future for any updates that we get on Bills players getting Covid please feel free to use this response below. Merry Christmas and have a happy new year!. this...
Bills’ Week 16 practice squad protections change with status of Beasley, Sanders

For the first time this season, the Buffalo Bills have made receiver Isaiah Hodgins a protected player on their practice squad this week. The move comes in the wake of Cole Beasley being placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Emmanuel Sanders missing last week’s game with an injury. Sanders returned to the team’s walkthrough on Wednesday but that’s no guarantee he’ll be ready for Sunday’s game. Hodgins has yet to be active for an NFL game in his two-year career.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Nhl#Nba#American Football#Vaccinated Unvaccinated#The Ny Post#Data
NFL Star Vincent Jackson Died Of Chronic Alcohol Use, Autopsy Reveals

Former NFL star Vincent Jackson died of chronic alcohol use, autopsy results -- obtained by TMZ Sports -- revealed. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's office released the findings Wednesday ... calling the manner of death "natural." As we previously reported, Jackson was found dead in a Florida hotel room on...
Bills add coaches, two more starters to COVID-19 list ahead of game vs Patriots

The Buffalo Bills added two more offensive starters to the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday morning, per head coach Sean McDermott. Wide receiver Gabe Davis and right guard Cody Ford were in line to start on Sunday but now will likely be unavailable against the New England Patriots. Also added to the list were special teams coach Heath Farwell and defensive line coach Eric Washington.
Top Steelers coach is leaving to take a job at Oregon

A top Pittsburgh Steelers coach is being recruited to return to the college circuit as Oregon’s offensive line coach, according to sources. With the rapid decline of Ben Roethlisberger, the Steelers are poised for a significant rebuild in 2022 — and it looks like that rebuild is only getting bigger.
Is it time to talk about a Harrison Phillips extension?

The Buffalo Bills don’t have very many defensive tackles under contract for 2022. Vernon Butler, Justin Zimmer, and Harrison Phillips are all scheduled to be free agents after the current NFL year has concluded in March, leaving Ed Oliver and Star Lotulelei as the only defensive tackles currently rostered who have contracts extending into or past 2022. Even if the Bills were not a team heavily invested in rotating their interior defensive linemen, it would be a position group in serious need of bodies before the next NFL season kicks off.
Bills’ opponent preview: New England by the numbers

I’ll start with an apology as yet again I found myself in a time crunch that meant film study wasn’t feasible. I could have relied on the last time the Buffalo Bills and New England Patriots played but, well...we all know that game is hard to draw a lot of specific conclusions from. Instead, let’s dive into league rankings for my favorite stats. Efficiency ones!
Tyrel Dodson comes off Reserve/COVID-19 list for Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills reserve linebacker Tyrel Dodson is off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, but his stay should give some pause to folks who are hoping for a quick return for other players. Dodson, who is fully vaccinated, was on the list for ten days. Dodson shared that he was asymptomatic way back...
Jamie D and Big Newt: Patriots week

While the Buffalo Bills stomped the Carolina Panthers last weekend, hosts Jamie D’Amico and Big Chris Newton are looking ahead to Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots. In reviewing the previous victory, topics include the difficult day of first-time left tackle Spencer Brown. Newton breaks down the...
Mike Smith’s NFL players and accomplishments by the numbers

During his 51 seasons as head coach, Mike Smith compiled an impressive list of numbers, many of them state records, while seeing numerous Crabbers move on to the NFL. They are listed below. ___ Mike Smith by the numbers 1 — His rank among state high school coaches in victories, state titles, playoff appearances and playoff games won. 2 — The number of national titles (1996 and ‘97) and ...
Predict the Score! Week 16, Bills v Patriots

What a crazy ride the AFC has been this year. We're at week 16, and nothing has been decided. Not a single Division race. Not a single Playoff Spot. We we can kind of see how it's going to play out and a few teams (but surprisingly not many) have been eliminated from playoff contention. Last week, the Buffalo Bills had a pretty solid victory over the Panthers, remaining smack dab in the center of the playoff conversation. And here, in "Predict the Score!" land, we had two commenters both nearly land a perfect guess. Two players, identical 31-13 guesses, had they known that the Panthers had no kicker before the game, they may have stumbled into the correct 31-14 score. The contest welcomes its first repeat winner for the season- orangebills70, who gets this week's honor with with 716Bison. Pulled from the internet somewhere: "Although the terms buffalo and bison are now used synonymously, the scientific name for the 'buffalo' found in America is bison". Huh. Wow. Who knew-- besides possibly 716Bison and the makers of Bison Dip, but that's probably it. Congrats to both!
Buffalo Bills rise slightly in Week 16 NFL power rankings

The Buffalo Bills beat the Carolina Panthers soundly last weekend, winning 31-14 in a game that they had to have. Buffalo took care of business against a team that they should have demolished, which is great from a fan standpoint, but it didn’t do much to sway the media members who compile power rankings.
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots broadcast map

The Buffalo Bills (8-6) are seeking both revenge and first place in the AFC East when they take on the New England Patriots (9-5) in a pivotal Week 16 showdown in Foxborough, MA. Back in Week 12 hampered by blustery, frigid conditions in Orchard Park, the Bills squandered their share...
Several WWE superstars have tested positive

Just today we updated you on the Thunderdome issue, in fact Dave Meltzer went out of balance by saying that WWE could be forced to reuse it for a state of emergency, with the virus that just doesn't want to stop. This reporter's thesis unfortunately gains even more strength with a report from PWInsider, which said that many superstars from the Stamford-based company tested positive for COVID.
NFL Games on TV Today (Saturday, Dec. 25)

Christmas brings a pair of games as Week 16 of the NFL season continues on Saturday, Dec. 25. Here's hoping the matchups are gifts and not lumps of coal. All four teams playing have postseason aspirations, although if the Browns can't beat the Packers on the road, their postseason hopes may evaporate. Green Bay and Arizona are separated by just one game for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, so the stakes could hardly be higher.
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger’s honest admission heading into battle vs. Chiefs

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ struggles on offense have been well documented. While historically known for their defense, the Steelers have fielded some of the NFL’s best offenses with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger under center, though this year’s unit has fallen well short of the likes of those. With a Week 16 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the high-scoring Kansas City Chiefs coming up, Roethlisberger gave an honest admission on the team’s offense.
