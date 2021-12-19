ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Four people killed in expressway bridge collapse in China's Hubei province

SHENZHEN, China (Reuters) - Four people were killed and another eight injured on Saturday when part of a bridge ramp collapsed in Ezhou City, in China’s central Hubei province, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

The bridge collapsed over an expressway, causing three trucks to fall while a car was crushed underneath, Xinhua reported, adding an investigation is under way.

Work was being carried out on the bridge when the incident occurred, the report said.

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

