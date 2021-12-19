ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Part X: The Peace Institutes

By Alex Grobman PhD.
Cover picture for the article*Editor’s Note: This is part X in a series from Dr. Grobman. You can read Part IX, here. Despite the daily accounts of the destruction of European Jewry, the leading American Jewish organizations believed that at the end of the war, there would be a significant number of surviving Jews who...

The Dhimmitude of the West: A New Trajectory?

Dhimmitude is an Islamic phenomenon. It describes the condition of submission to Islamic dominance, yet without conversion to the Islamic faith. Under classical theological formulations, developed in the first centuries of Islam, the region where Islam rules is known as Dar al-Islam “the House of Islam.” From the very beginning the Dar al-Islam included many non-Muslims, indeed they were normally in the majority after initial conquest. Based on the example of Muhammad’s dealings with the conquered Jewish farmers of Khaybar, Fadak, Tayma and Wadi-l Qura, the institution of the dhimma pact was developed in Islamic law to define the legal status of those who refused to convert to Islam. The dhimma was granted by Muslim conquerors as a concession to the vanquished: an institutional legal framework which promised a measure of religious freedom, and determined the social and economic place of non-Muslims in the Islamic state. In return the people of the pact, known as dhimmis, were required to pay tribute in perpetuity to the Muslim Community (the umma), and to adopt a position of humble servitude to it.
Franks: Peace through strength

Earlier this month we commemorated the 80th anniversary of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor. It was deemed a surprise attack — killing over 2,400 soldiers — that started our involvement in World War II. But was it really a surprise or the result of sanctions gone too far?
The paradigm of peace

The Third Chapter of Luke begins with a prophetic juxtaposition of power, leadership, and authority. On the surface, it reads much like a time stamp, but the historical reference of so many political and religious leaders serves a much more significant purpose. This “Who’s Who” of the political, military, religious regime that held unquestioned authoritative cultural control over the region at the time is contrasted to the mysterious “voice from the wilderness” that is John the Baptizer. The distinction poses a powerful theological question of ultimate faith. Whom will you trust?
The “Tehran Children” Affair

The “Tehran Children,” were a group of Polish children who, after suffering through the early stages of the Holocaust, followed by their enduring the monstrous conditions of the Soviet gulags, followed by experiencing extreme conditions in refugee camps in Iran, became the largest group of survivors to arrive in Eretz Israel during the Holocaust. Upon their arrival there in February 1943, they became the subject of a heated battle between the Mizrachi movement, which wanted the children to be educated in Zionist religious institutions; Agudat Israel, which demanded that the children be educated in charedi yeshivot; and secular leaders, who insisted that the children be secularly educated and raised on non-religious kibbutzim.
156 Righteous Gentiles to Receive $500,000 in Stipends at Holiday Time

Ahead of the upcoming Christmas holiday season, the Jewish Foundation for the Righteous (JFR) has sent $515,000 to 156 Righteous Gentiles, rescuers of Jews during the Holocaust living in 14 different countries. The foundation provides monthly financial awards to these aged and needy Righteous Gentiles, helping to repay a debt...
Attack On Shechita (Part III)

It has been a while now that a number of countries, where Jews reside, have outlawed shechita – Jewish ritual slaughter. Especially disturbing is what is happening now in Greece and Belgium, since they portray shechita as being cruel. What are we as Jews to do? Is there any recourse for us in this matter so fundamental to our people?
Israel Cuts Number of Physically-Present Workers at Govt, Public Sector Venues

Israeli government cabinet ministers on Tuesday approved in a telephone vote the reduction by 50 percent the number of employees physically present at government and public sector venues. The decision — which impacts government ministries and independent subsidiary units — goes into effect on Sunday, Dec. 26 and remains in...
Burdensome friends: C.Africa's Wagner allies

A year ago, the president of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera, appealed to the Kremlin to save his government. As rebels advanced on the CAR capital Bangui ahead of presidential elections, Russia flew in hundreds of paramilitaries, helping Touadera to turn the tide. But today, analysts say, the men from Russia's Wagner private security group who underpin Touadera's presidency are becoming a liability. The entwinement has alienated the CAR's traditional supporter France, triggered allegations of atrocities and failed to defuse hostility to Touadera's rule, they say.
This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
$2,000/month Stimulus in 2022?

Is there a chance of a stimulus payment of $2,000/month per household coming to the U.S. in 2022?. The Child Tax Credit ended in December with the final payment going out on December 15, 2021. There have been talks about it continuing into 2022 with up to $2,000 per month per household being available to those who are eligible.
Trump's remarks on U.S. Jews spark anti-Semitism accusations

A short excerpt from my interviews with Donald Trump has created a heated debate in the U.S. in recent days, particularly in the Jewish community. What Trump said: "People in this country that are Jewish no longer love Israel. … I’ll tell you, the evangelical Christians love Israel more than the Jews in this country," Trump said in April during an interview for my book, "Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."
In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
