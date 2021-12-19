North Fork Brewing Co.’s Sir Brewton’s Law of Graf-ity and more beers to try this Christmas

The eternal saga of “what the hell is going on with Green Flash, anyway?” that has been an ongoing story in the beer industry for years at this point seems to have finally moved to a last chapter, as today brings news that the Green Flash and Alpine Beer Co. brands have finally been acquired by a more recognizable name, that of Atlanta’s SweetWater Brewing Co., itself owned by cannabis company Tilray. Given Paste’s Atlanta roots, it’s a company we know quite well, and a product lineup that seems to fit in well alongside SweetWater’s own. In recent years, SweetWater’s rapid expansion, coupled with the loss of several major breweries that no longer qualify as “craft brewers” under the Brewers Association definition, have catapulted the Atlanta brewery to 11th on the list of the largest craft brewer entities.

