Police investigating homicide on Cleveland Ave.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland Ave. Saturday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, medics were dispatched to the 5100 block of Cleveland Ave. on reports of an unconscious person. Medics called police after noticing that the victim, a 31-year-old woman, had suffered some type of trauma.

The victim was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. After receiving life-saving medical treatment, the woman was pronounced dead at 9:00 p.m.

Police have arrested a suspect as they continue to investigate.

This is the 193rd homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

