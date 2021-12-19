ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Police investigating homicide on Cleveland Ave.

By Orri Benatar
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14nYU5_0dQx83w800

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland Ave. Saturday evening.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, medics were dispatched to the 5100 block of Cleveland Ave. on reports of an unconscious person. Medics called police after noticing that the victim, a 31-year-old woman, had suffered some type of trauma.

Dead man found at Columbus Confidential

The victim was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. After receiving life-saving medical treatment, the woman was pronounced dead at 9:00 p.m.

Police have arrested a suspect as they continue to investigate.

This is the 193rd homicide in Columbus in 2021.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 15

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in northwest Columbus stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police have arrested a suspect of a stabbing in a northwest Columbus condominium complex on Friday morning. Police were called to the scene of a stabbing on Hedgerow Road in a condominium complex off of Bethel Road around 6:19 a.m. On arrival, officers found 33-year-old Pradeep Anand suffering from stab […]
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigate shooting near downtown Friday night

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting near downtown, Friday night.   According to Columbus police, just after 5:30 p.m., a shooting was reported in the area of W. Broad Street and N. Gift Street.   Police say one person was transported to an area hospital in stable condition. It was later learned that the victim had […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police seek suspect in Waffle House robbery

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is seeking a suspect in a Waffle House robbery on Brice Rd. Police say the suspect approached the carry-out window of the Waffle House around 3:30 a.m. on Friday morning. As the suspect began ordering food, police say he assaulted two employees and stole the cash register. The suspect […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Cleveland, OH
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Woman found dead at Reserve at Sharon Woods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman has died after being shot in north Columbus. According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:52 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 1800 block of Solera Drive on the report of shots fired.   When officers arrived on scene, they found Mileisha D Windham, 34, suffering from a gunshot […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Local Somali community leader missing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A prominent member of the Somali American community in Columbus has gone missing.   On Friday, his friends and family pleaded for help to bring Mohamed Hassan Adam home safely.   “I have never seen him say no to work of charity people ask of him,” said Abdi Farah of Mohamed.    Friends and family say […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Woman shot in the head when bullet comes through window

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a woman was shot in northeast Columbus.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, around 1:30 a.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the 2000 block of Glenshire Drive on the report of a shooting.   When officers arrived on scene, they found a 44-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime Stoppers#Cleveland Ave#Wcmh#Columbus Confidential#Riverside Hospital#Nbc4 Wcmh Tv
NBC4 Columbus

Two boys among four dead in apparent murder-suicide

LITHOPOLIS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two boys, ages 5 and 2, were among four people killed Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide. Fairfield County Sheriff Alex Lape said killed were Joseph Anderson Jr., 5, Jeffrey Anderson 2, and Kiara Anderson, 29, of Lithopolis. The suspected shooter is Joseph Anderson, 30, who was also found dead in the […]
LITHOPOLIS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Apartments evacuated after underground garage collapse in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) – Lakewood firefighters responded to the scene of a garage collapse at Marine Towers West Thursday morning. The building is at 12540 Edgewater Dr. Lakewood Firefighters Local confirmed the news just after 10 a.m. The garage was an underground parking facility. Mayor Meghan George says no one was injured. The apartments are […]
LAKEWOOD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

No injuries in Upper Arlington fire

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters are working to determine what caused a house fire in Upper Arlington.  The home, along Braemar Drive, had fire coming through the roof when firefighters arrived on scene, early Thursday morning.   According to firefighters, no one is currently living in the house as it’s undergoing renovations.  No injuries were […]
UPPER ARLINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC4 Columbus

Better Call 4: Year in review of uncovering scams

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This past year, Better Call 4 discovered several local scams designed to steal people’s identity and money. This story is a look back at the most important deceptions NBC4 uncovered in 2021, so you and your loved ones don’t fall victim. False unemployment claims Brandy Lee contacted Better Call 4 concerned […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

180 foster kids receive bikes built by Ohio prisoners

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From the prison to the playground, 180 bikes that were built inside Ohio’s correctional institutes are now going to foster kids throughout Columbus. “When these things come in, they are ready to roll and hit the road with our kids,” said Elizabeth Crabtree, director of volunteers at Franklin County Childrens Services. The […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy