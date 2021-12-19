Police investigating homicide on Cleveland Ave.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred on Cleveland Ave. Saturday evening.
At around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, medics were dispatched to the 5100 block of Cleveland Ave. on reports of an unconscious person. Medics called police after noticing that the victim, a 31-year-old woman, had suffered some type of trauma.Dead man found at Columbus Confidential
The victim was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. After receiving life-saving medical treatment, the woman was pronounced dead at 9:00 p.m.
Police have arrested a suspect as they continue to investigate.
This is the 193rd homicide in Columbus in 2021.
Anyone with information on the incident can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.
Comments / 15