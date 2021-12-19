ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webster, NY

If you live in Webster and have surveillance cameras, police want your help with string of residential burglaries

 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kooqy_0dQx5kDh00

The Webster Police Department is asking for the public’s help after a string of burglaries on December 17.

Officers responded to three separate forced-entry burglaries that happened on Old Wayne Drive and Springfield Drive between 9:40 and 11 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the burglaries and a door was forced open in each instance. Then between 11 p.m. and 2:20 a.m. police responded to a string of reports indicating that two or three people were entering vehicles in the neighborhoods along Five Mile Line Road and Gravel Road.

A stolen vehicle was recovered on Hightower Way. Police later determined that the vehicle was stolen from Five Mile Line Road.

Around 6:20 a.m. police located and detained a male that may have been involved. However, he was released pending further investigation.

At this point, police are asking for anyone with surveillance footage to check it and notify them of anything suspicious.

