Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on larger employers gets 2-1 appeals court victory: Will it begin January 4?

An appeals court ruled Friday that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large private sector employers could move forward.

That was a reversal on a decision that would require 84 million members of the U.S. workforce to be vaccinated if they want to retain their jobs.

And it would leave employers holding the bag of enforcing the policy.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Cincinnati overrules a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that paused the mandate.

The vaccine mandate will be enforced by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and will take effect on January 4.

There has been significant pushback against the measure.

