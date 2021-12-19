ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Biden’s COVID vaccine mandate on larger employers gets 2-1 appeals court victory: Will it begin January 4?

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1voNxN_0dQx5jKy00

An appeals court ruled Friday that President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for large private sector employers could move forward.

That was a reversal on a decision that would require 84 million members of the U.S. workforce to be vaccinated if they want to retain their jobs.

And it would leave employers holding the bag of enforcing the policy.

The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit of Appeals in Cincinnati overrules a decision by a federal judge in a separate court that paused the mandate.

The vaccine mandate will be enforced by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration and will take effect on January 4.

There has been significant pushback against the measure.

Get the latest headlines delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for our Morning Edition to start your day. FL1 on the Go! Download the free FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Reuters

Biden nominates 2 appellate judges, including Supreme Court contender

(Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Thursday nominated two new federal appeals court judges, including a South Carolina judge seen by some as a U.S. Supreme Court contender. Biden nominated U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs, 55, in South Carolina to the influential U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. She would replace U.S. Circuit Judge David Tatel, who in February announced plans to take senior status, a form of semi-retirement for judges.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court to Hold Special Session on Biden Vaccine Rules (1)

The U.S. Supreme Court said it would hear arguments on an expedited basis on President. ’s Covid-19 shot-or-test rule for large employers and his separate vaccine mandate for health-care workers. The justices will hear both cases at a special Jan. 7 session, weighing whether to let the rules take effect...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Appellate Court#Covid#Fingerlakes1 Com App
americanmilitarynews.com

Rep. McCarthy plans to start 7 investigations into Biden admin if GOP retakes House in 2022: Report

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is preparing to open several investigations into President Joe Biden’s administration if the GOP regains control of Congress in 2022, a new report revealed. According to plans obtained exclusively by Axios, House Republicans intend to get aggressive against the Biden administration, with plans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements for large companies to start in January

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates requiring businesses with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, are slated to take effect on Jan. 10, 2022. The regulations will cover some 84 million workers, according to the administration.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nbc25news.com

Supreme Court decides to hear challenge to President Biden vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON D.C - CNBC is reporting The Supreme Court late Wednesday agreed to hear legal challenges to the Biden administration’s mandates that employees of large companies and health-care workers be vaccinated against Covid-19. CNBC says, the court in an order said that its consideration for requests to stay those mandates would be deferred until oral argument on Jan. 7.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vox

The Supreme Court showdown over Biden’s vaccine policies, explained

A raft of cases, all challenging various efforts by the Biden administration to encourage vaccination and control the spread of Covid-19, reached the Supreme Court at once this month. Briefing concludes at the end of the month, meaning that the Court is likely to determine the fate of President Biden’s efforts to promote vaccination around the beginning of the new year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The US Sun

Which states have a Covid vaccine mandate?

THERE was an initial freeze on Covid vaccine mandates in the United States. However, a decision by a court has reinstated the vaccine mandates. As news reports of the Omicron Covid variant rapidly spread across the United States, the Biden administration is seeking Covid vaccine mandates across the country. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Business Insider

Biden administration turned down public health expert plan in late October that called for manufacturing and sending over 700 million rapid COVID-19 tests to Americans ahead of holidays, per Vanity Fair report

The Biden administration turned down a COVID-19 mass testing plan in late October, per Vanity Fair. Experts in the meeting called for 732 million rapid at-home tests to be produced and distributed per month. They expected a holiday surge, but WH officials said that test manufacturers did not have capacity.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
abcstlouis.com

Kamala Harris diverges from Biden on who to blame for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (TND) — Vice President Kamala Harris did not fault the unvaccinated when asked who was to blame for the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, leaving many surprised at the stark difference between her messaging and messaging from President Joe Biden regarding the pandemic. "I don't think this is...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KOLR10 News

How will Biden’s COVID-19 test giveaway work?

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says the federal government will buy half a billion COVID-19 rapid test kits and distribute them free of charge to people to use at home. But despite the high public demand for tests, it will still be several more weeks before these kits are available to be shipped. The […]
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘That’s not a plan, that’s a hope’: Johns Hopkins expert questions Biden’s Covid test kit pledge

Joe Biden's promise to deliver 500m at home Covid tests to Americans nationwide is ambitious, but some health officials worry that the initiative is unrealistic and ultimately ineffective. Dr Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, spoke with The New York Times about how the program's rollout will ultimately determine its efficacy. "If those tests came in January and February, that could have an impact, but if they are spread out over 10 to 12 months, I'm not sure what kind of impact it is going to have," she said. She noted that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

61K+
Followers
11K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy