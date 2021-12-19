Eric Clapton successfully sues over bootleg CD

So, you’ve spent all your money on gifts, been kicked out of your bed due to visiting relatives and have already heard “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Every Day” around 94 times.Love them or hate them, Christmas songs are a big part of the festive period – and so they should bel hearing these tunes while unwrapping gifts or peeling parsnips the night before must fill with you with some yuletide cheer (and, let's be honest: “Fairytale of New York” will always be a classic).But it’s time to spread your Christmas music wings. Fortunately for you, we’ve compiled the...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO