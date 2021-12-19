ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The battle of banks vs. DeFi is a win for individual crypto investors

By Christophe Lassuyt
CoinTelegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe state of banking and finance today presents a complex labyrinth that even seasoned bankers struggle to navigate. Despite appearances, there is a method to this madness. As Nobel Prize winners like Muhammad Yunus and Joseph Stiglitz have cautioned in the past: central banking, in particular, has morphed to keep the...

cointelegraph.com

dailyhodl.com

Coin Bureau Buys Two Ethereum Challengers, Unveils 2022 Crypto Strategy and Updated Portfolio

The host of the popular crypto outlet Coin Bureau is detailing his 2022 crypto strategy and says he bought during the market-wide dip this month. In a new video to his 1.78 million YouTube subscribers, pseudonymous trader Guy says that he went in on Ethereum (ETH) competitors Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM), king crypto Bitcoin (BTC), altcoin Cosmos Network (ATOM), and ETH itself during the latest crypto market pullback.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
cryptonews.com

7 DeFi Hacks, 30B VC Dollars and 20 Crypto Jokes

This week in crypto: Another step has been taken towards ETH 2.0 as Ethereum devs asked the community to start testing on the Kintsugi testnet, Polkadot launched its first set of parachains, bullish options data gave some hope to ethereum and bitcoin investors, YFI rallied 80% in a week as the team behind it completed one and promised more ‘aggressive buybacks’, and BitMEX said it would launch its token BMEX in 2022 in two phases. It was also reported that 20% of total Bitcoin mining hashrate may still be in China, while significant selling pressure is said to be coming from Asian investors. We found that Bitcoin ETFs in Europe and Canada have remained popular even with the US ETFs now widely available. VCs fought back in an online discussion where Jack Dorsey and Elon Musk attacked the Web 3.0 narrative, while VC funds invested some USD 30bn into crypto this year, breaking all records.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Whale Moves $97,296,884 From Crypto Giant Coinbase in Massive Asset Transfer

A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
MARKETS
State
California State
CNET

Best bitcoin and crypto wallets for January 2022

Prices go up and down, but bitcoin is here to stay. Sooner or later, you're going to need a place to store yours as cryptocurrency continues its march toward the mainstream and becomes more entwined with the global economy. So if you're looking to invest in bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, you should consider a crypto wallet.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

10 women who used crypto to make a difference in 2021

This year, new research showed that there’s still a long way to go before there is gender parity in the crypto and blockchain space. WEF’s April Global Gender Gap Report 2021 found that it will take close to 135.6 years to close the gender gap due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

Bitcoin has bounced between all-time price highs and record-breaking drops in 2021, in what has been one of the most tumultuous periods in the cryptocurrency’s history.The ups and downs have been driven by nationwide crackdowns, nation-state adoption, condemnation from high-profile investors like Peter Schiff, and endorsements from the likes of Elon Musk.Follow our live coverage of the crypto marketPlatforms like PayPal have opened up crypto to hundreds of millions of retail investors, while the launch of the first ever bitcoin ETF on the New York Stock Exchange drew in a new legion of professional traders.So what does 2022 hold? Could...
BUSINESS
Person
Muhammad Yunus
Person
Joseph Stiglitz
Person
Ray Dalio
CoinTelegraph

Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered

“I am used to being the only woman in the room,” Joni Pirovich told Cointelegraph over the phone. Her tone wasn’t impassioned like she was claiming an injustice. It was matter-of-fact, resigned to the truth of it. Pirovich is a blockchain and digital assets lawyer and has been involved in the crypto industry for years. She’s also a mom of two.
MARKETS
#Banking Services#Asset Price Inflation#Cryptocurrency
CoinTelegraph

Industry experts reveal a possible method for Bank of Russia to block crypto

Amid the ongoing uncertainty about the future of cryptocurrencies in Russia, one local industry executive has disclosed a potential method for the Bank of Russia to block crypto transactions. Andrey Mikhaylishin, CEO of the local crypto payment startup Joys, said that the Russian central bank is now considering several potential...
MARKETS
decrypt.co

DeFi Tokens Post Double-Digit Gains Amid Crypto Market Recovery

As markets head into the holiday weekend with Bitcoin getting back above $50,000, a number of decentralized finance (DeFi) blue-chip tokens are leading the charge, posting solid gains over the last day. SUSHI, the governance token of the popular Ethereum-based decentralized exchange (DEX) SushiSwap, is up 12% today, changing hands...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Crypto Biz: What's up with Jack? Dec. 16–23

When you're no longer at the helm of a publicly-traded company, you have more leeway to express controversial views. Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey took to social media this week to express his discontent over venture capital's role in Web 3.0. Some of his Twitter followers agreed with his views, others disagreed and some even blocked him entirely.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Singapore
CoinTelegraph

DCIP launches the first investment as a services token on the BEP20 network

Decentralized Community Investment Protocol (DCIP) is a blockchain protocol that is one of the trending projects in the crypto ecosystem. This is because of its innovative features and the new concept it brings to the blockchain space. DCIP is the first investment as a token services token (IaaS) token built...
MARKETS

