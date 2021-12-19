ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Gwinnett leaders developing policy that could open door to affordable housing requirements for proposed developments

By Curt Yeomans curt.yeomans@gwinnettdailypost.com
Gwinnett Daily Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGwinnett County commissioners are poised to overhaul their approach to affordable housing in 2022, according to commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson. Hendrickson talked about the county’s approach to affordable housing during a recent virtual meeting with the Daily Post. She said county leaders are currently working on a re-write of county...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

