These former Stanford students are building an app to change your accent

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Stanford students heard the sadness in their friend’s voice when he shared the news. To them, it didn’t make sense. He was fluent in English and Spanish, extremely friendly and an expert in systems engineering. Why hadn’t he been able to hold down a call center...

Stanford Daily

Stanford mandated the COVID-19 vaccine booster for students. Here’s how to get your booster shot

The COVID-19 booster shot is an extra vaccine dosage approved by the Food and Drug Administration to maximize protection against the coronavirus and strengthen the vaccine’s durability against the highly transmissible omicron variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized Americans 16 years and older to receive a booster shot, which are available for free nationwide for eligible individuals.
STANFORD, CA
laptopschamp.com

9 Best Study Apps for College Students

The advancement in technology has significantly revolutionized the entire student’s learning experience. Apparently, children and people from various age groups have been driven towards using their mobile phones and laptops for almost every purpose in the current generation. With a laptop connected to a secured internet connection, scholars can access almost any information regardless of their geographical location. Best study apps there has been a significant decline in the chances of people visiting the library to complete their assignments and revise for their examinations as in the ancient days. It is essential to note that studying is a continuous process, and there has been a significant shift to eLearning over the recent past.
Auburn Plainsman

Auburn and Tuskegee students create app to help with communication

Creators of the app Malachi Ards, Henry Moses and Monroe Clayton. WeParlay has developed a web app that will allow users to never buy another business card. Henry Moses, Malachi Ards and Monroe Clayton is the team behind this app. They said they want to benefit college communities with their new development. They have created a tag that is placed on the back of a phone, which holds all the information the users may want to share with others.
State
Kansas State
mymcmedia.org

Walter Johnson Students Create Covid Risk App

Four Walter Johnson High School seniors took home the top prize in U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin’s 2021 Congressional App Challenge. Ainesh Chatterjee, Salamun Nuhin, Botond Parkanyi and Charles Wang created CoronaSafe, a Python-based application that analyzes COVID case data and urban density to create a unique COVID contraction risk calculation for any global address given by the user.
Government Technology

Ionia Student's Math App Wins Congressional App Challenge

(TNS) — Caleb Sibley has spent most of the fall coding his own app that allows users to test out their math skills. Sibley's efforts have earned him some national recognition. Sibley, a senior at Ionia High School, won the Congressional App Challenge for Michigan's Third Congressional District, represented...
Mercury News

Apps That Exercise Your Brain and Keep You Sharp

Active Aging | Presented by: Physicians Medical Group of San Jose. Keeping your brain sharp is just as critical as staying physically fit—especially as you age. Doing puzzles, brainteasers, card games, dancing, and learning new skills are all ways you can flex and strengthen your brain muscles. If you...
Forbes

Four Phases To Building The Right Mobile Apps

Founder | Buuuk - Digital Innovation. The increased dependence on mobile apps during the pandemic is now transforming into a permanent change in consumer behavior. Individuals run their lives on a network of interconnected apps, with a projected revenue generation of $935 billion by 2023. Keeping up with the shift,...
foodservicedirector.com

How Stanford University makes dining inclusive for students with food allergies

In recent years, Stanford University has seen a “huge uptick” of students with food allergies, says Cassidy Ozowara, food allergy and inclusive nutrition programs specialist for the Stanford, Calif., campus. By her estimation, the number of incoming freshmen reporting that they have food allergies or specific dietary needs...
