NBA

ANTI-VAXX KYRIE IS BACK AND ON NETS COVID LIST — KD TOO!

By admin
fastphillysports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLess than a day after bringing back Kyrie Irving back as a part-time player, the Brooklyn Nets...

fastphillysports.com

Comments / 3

hotnewhiphop.com

Nike KD 14 "Ky-D" Pays Homage To Kyrie Irving: Photos

Kevin Durant's Nike KD 14 was recently crowned as the best signature sneaker of the year in our best of 2021 list. It is a shoe that has the iconic aesthetics of Durant's previous models from his OKC days, and fans are loving the shoe so far. It's an offering that you truly cannot go wrong with, and a multitude of great colorways have been released so far.
NBA
CinemaBlend

After Scottie Pippen Claimed Michael Jordan 'Ruined' Basketball, Another Player Is Saying The Same Thing About LeBron James

There have been plenty of things happening within the sports world as of late, though a situation that’s truly captured fans’ attention is the one involving former Chicago Bulls players Scottie Pippen and Michael Jordan. In his new book, Pippen aired blunt thoughts on his teammate, even going as far as to say that he “ruined basketball.” Many, both basketball devotees and former players, have been debating the comments. But amid this discussion, it’s possible that another (more contemporary) one could be brewing. This is due to the fact that NBA alum Iman Shumpert claims former teammate Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James did the same thing – in his own way.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Pistons Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas drops truth bomb directed at Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson and Larry Bird

When most NBA fans think of the 1980s, they think of the amazing battles between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. They certainly are not wrong for that being top of mind. But the forgotten part of the decade is the Detroit Pistons “Bad Boys” teams of the late 1980s. They won back-to-back NBA championships and dominated the league defensively for many years. Yet, they have been somewhat overlooked historically.
NBA
mediaite.com

Eighth-Grader Hurt by Kevin Durant’s Brute Criticism: What Made Him ‘Say Something Negative?’

Kevin Durant spares no one on social media. Skip Bayless, Michael Rapaport, Twitter trolls, no one is immune to Durant’s criticism – not even a balling eighth-grader. 13-year-old Jayden Moore recently went viral for a basketball move he created and attempted when his team was up by 50 and it amassed more than 5.7 million views. Moore and his teammates were ecstatic when they learned the video even garnered a retweet from Durant, but they were shocked when they found out what the NBA superstar said.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Criticizes Brooklyn Nets For Bringing Kyrie Irving Back: "They Sound Like They Are No. 7 In The League. You In First Place, Dummies. You Don't Need Him."

A couple of months after the Brooklyn Nets announced they wouldn't allow Kyrie Irving to be a part-time player, the team has overturned that decision amid a COVID-19 outbreak around the league. Kyrie's refusal to take the vaccine earned him a lot of criticism, and the Nets' decision of welcoming...
NBA

Comments / 0

