Thailand sends refugees back to Myanmar as clashes continue

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMAE SOT, Thailand (Reuters) – Thailand has sent over 600 Myanmar refugees who fled fighting between the military and ethnic rebels back across the border, according to a senior Thai official who said on Sunday clashes were continuing. Some of the refugees who reached northwest Thailand’s Tak province...

Myanmar rebel group calls for no-fly zone to protect civilians

MAE SOT, Thailand (Reuters) – Myanmar’s oldest rebel force wants international help to establish a “no-fly zone” near the Thai border, after warning there was a danger of clashes with the army resulting in civilians being targeted by air strikes. There has been an escalation in...
UN agency calls for 'urgent access' to Myanmar refugees

The UN's refugee agency on Monday called for Thailand to allow them "urgent access" to more than 3,000 Myanmar refugees who fled to the kingdom to escape fighting in conflict-wracked Karen state. "UNHCR and NGOs have requested urgent access to the refugees to ascertain and deliver to them the necessary humanitarian and protection assistance."
2,500 Myanmar villagers flee army troops into Thailand

BANGKOK (AP) — Fighting between Myanmar government forces and ethnic guerrillas has sent about 2,500 villagers fleeing across the border into Thailand, a Thai army officer said Friday. The exodus was the biggest since April, when several thousand villagers from Myanmar’s eastern state of Karen fled to Thailand following...
Kay Johnson
Phil Robertson
Japan business lobbyist backs Myanmar coup, urges investment

TOKYO (Reuters) – A Japanese former politician who campaigned to bring billions of dollars of investment from some of Japan’s top companies to Myanmar has urged Japan to endorse its military regime, saying the nation’s coup leader has “grown fantastically as a human being,” while praising his “democratisation efforts.”
Burnt bodies of more than 30 found in Myanmar’s Kayah state, reports say

At least 35 burnt bodies, including those of women and children, were found near a village in the conflict-torn eastern state of Kayah in Myanmar on Christmas morning.The charred bodies were found in eight burned vehicles and on five motorbikes near Mo So village of Hpruso town. The bodies belonged to elderly people, women and children, according to the local Karenni Human Rights Group.“We strongly denounce the inhumane and brutal killing which violates human rights,” the group said in a Facebook post.The Karenni National Defence Force (KNDF) has accused the country’s military rulers of the killings.The KNDF is...
Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
German warship enters South China Sea on 1st deployment to region in 20 years

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The frigate Bayern is sailing through the South China Sea as part of the first deployment of a German warship to the Indo-Pacific in almost 20 years. The deployment marks a shift in Germany’s strategy toward...
Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

Afghanistan's Taliban authorities said Saturday they will resume issuing passports in Kabul, giving hope to citizens who feel threatened living under the Islamists' rule. Thousands of Afghans have applied for new travel documents to escape a growing economic and humanitarian crisis described by the United Nations as an "avalanche of hunger". Authorities will start issuing the documents from Sunday at Kabul's passport office, Alam Gul Haqqani, the head of the passport department in the interior ministry, told reporters. The Taliban stopped issuing passports shortly after their August 15 return to power, as tens of thousands of people scrambled to Kabul's only airport in a bid to catch any international flight that could evacuate them.
Shock after leaders of several far-right Hindu groups allegedly call for genocide of minorities in India

A widely circulated video on social media allegedly showing far-right Hindu leaders giving open calls for the use of weapons against Muslims, a minority in India, has sparked condemnation and outrage from rights activists.The clip is from a religious conclave believed to be held in Haridwar city of the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand, an important Hindu pilgrimage site, between 17-20 December. The three day conclave was streamed live on YouTube where dozens of monks are seen addressing the gathering and the alleged calls for taking up arms against Muslim minorities were given. In one widely circulated clip, a religious...
SKorea ex-President Park, jailed for corruption, is pardoned

South Korea says it will grant a special pardon to former President Park Geun-hye who is serving a lengthy prison term for a series of corruption charges.The Justice Ministry said Friday that Park’s pardon is aimed at promoting a national unity in the face of difficulties caused by the coronavirus pandemic.Park was arrested and sent to prison in 2017, after being removed from office following a corruption scandal that prompted months of massive street protests.Park is a daughter of late authoritarian President Park Chung-hee. She was elected as South Korea’s first female president.
Thailand
In tit-for-tat move, China hits US officials with sanctions in retaliation for Xinjiang penalties

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. China has imposed sanctions on four members of the U.S. government’s Commission on International Religious Freedom in the latest tit-for-tat measure after Washington’s penalties last week against Chinese officials and companies over alleged abuses in the country’s northwestern Xinjiang region.
China threatened to send Lithuania to the 'garbage bin of history' after it stood up to Beijing by strengthening ties with Taiwan

China is threatened Lithuania over its strengthening relationship with Taiwan. The tiny European nation allowed Taiwan to open an office in its capital, Vilnius. Beijing, which claims Taiwan as its own, reacted furiously and downgraded relations with Lithuania. China threatened to consign the tiny European state of Lithuania to "the...
CNN Exclusive: US intel and satellite images show Saudi Arabia is now building its own ballistic missiles with help of China

Washington (CNN) — US intelligence agencies have assessed that Saudi Arabia is now actively manufacturing its own ballistic missiles with the help of China, CNN has learned, a development that could have significant ripple effects across the Middle East and complicate the Biden administration's efforts to restrain the nuclear ambitions of Iran, the Saudis' top regional rival.
Tear gas fired as thousands march in Sudan anti-coup rallies

Thousands of Sudanese protesters rallied Saturday two months after a military coup, demanding soldiers "go back to the barracks" and calling for a transition to civilian rule. Waving flags, beating drums, dancing and chanting, crowds marched on the streets of Khartoum despite a heavy deployment of security forces -- who later fired tear gas to break them up. Officers had earlier blocked bridges connecting the capital to suburbs, cut phone lines and restricted the internet ahead of the planned protests. At least 48 people have died in crackdowns during weeks of demonstrations, according to the independent Doctors' Committee, and Khartoum's state governor has warned that security forces "will deal with those who break the law and create chaos".
Japan’s Kyoto prefecture finds four Omicron cases – Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Kyoto prefecture in western Japan detected four new infections of the Omicron coronavirus variant, including three cases of suspected community transmission as their infections routes were unclear, Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday. (Reporting by Daniel Leussink)
Saudi-led coalition launches 'large-scale' Yemen operation after deadly strike

The Saudi-led coalition on Saturday launched a "large-scale" assault on Yemen after missiles fired by Iran-backed Huthi rebels killed two people in the kingdom, the first such deaths in three years. The Huthis warned Yemen's oil-rich northern neighbour of a "painful" response if the coalition does not stop its "aggression" against the conflict-riven country. Yemen has been wracked by civil war since 2014 pitting the internationally recognised government supported by the Saudi-led military coalition against the Huthis who control much of the north. Tens of thousands of people have since been killed, in what the UN has described as the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Libya urged to reschedule presidential vote 'swiftly'

The US and four European powers on Friday urged war-torn Libya to quickly set a new date for delayed presidential elections. In a joint statement, they urged the North African country's leaders to "swiftly" name a new date and issue the final list of presidential candidates, which had been a key point of contention in the run-up to the polls that were set for Friday.
Islamic State claims responsibility for explosion in Kabul

CAIRO (Reuters) – Islamic State claims responsibility for an explosion that took place close to the gate of the passport office in the Afghan capital Kabul on Thursday, the militant group said on Saturday in a statement posted on an affiliated Telegram account. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by...
