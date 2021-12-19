ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Dry stretch of weather begins, looking ahead to Christmas

By Beth Finello
FOX59
FOX59
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d82dR_0dQx4r7L00

INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning! We are starting off this morning with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s and 30s but dry conditions. Today will be dry and chilly with a mix of sun and clouds. This week looks dry, seasonal, and quiet. Christmas is looking warm!

An area of high pressure will keep us sunny and dry for the next several days.

Sunday will be dry and chilly. Under a mix of sun and clouds, temperatures will top off in the upper 30s. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swOGl_0dQx4r7L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BL9Ih_0dQx4r7L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yhPT3_0dQx4r7L00

Monday will be warmer with temperatures topping off in the middle 40s under sun and clouds. Overnight lows again will be in the upper 20s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tK1Ph_0dQx4r7L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cAZhQ_0dQx4r7L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lpWhj_0dQx4r7L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1mWJ_0dQx4r7L00

Tuesday temperatures will top off in the lower 40s with a few clouds and overnight lows in the upper 20s. A weak and quiet cold front will come in overnight, bringing just cooler temperatures for Wednesday.

The dry and seasonal stretch of weather will continue into the holiday weekend with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. There looks to be a slight chance for rain on Friday. Christmas is looking warm with highs in the 50s!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SbT35_0dQx4r7L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZzV4_0dQx4r7L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sKPTG_0dQx4r7L00

What are the chances of a White Christmas in Indy this year? Zero.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12UeZn_0dQx4r7L00

Download the Weather Authority App for iPhone

Download the Weather Authority App for Android

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX59

Last minute gift ideas with Silver in the City

If you have not finished your Christmas shopping yet, first, take a deep breath and know you’re not alone. Luckily, Silver in the City is sharing some last-minute gift ideas. Owner Kristin Kohn shows off some of the boutique’s most popular gifts.
SHOPPING
FOX59

IMPD, Indy DPW offer tips to dispose of holiday waste, other things to watch for

INDIANAPOLIS — Once families are done celebrating, IMPD and Indy DPW have some tips to help keep you and any new presents safe. This includes the best ways to dispose of any extra holiday waste, as well as other things to watch out for.  One of the big things is to be careful about what you leave out with your trash this weekend. Boxes of items you’ve […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
FOX59

Law enforcement share holiday travel tips ahead of holidays

If you’re planning to travel for the holidays, law enforcement is reminding drivers to take care and be extra safe. The year-end holiday period from Thanksgiving through New Year’s is one of the most dangerous times on the roads and highways in the U.S. Law enforcement is urging drivers to plan ahead to make sure […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Pack smart, arrive early: Indianapolis Int’l Airport expects smooth process for thousands of holiday travelers

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the busy holiday season, Indianapolis International Airport says it’s ready for the expected high volumes of travelers. Experts predict Thursday, December 23rd, as one of the busier travel days nationwide. Hopper, in its Holiday Travel Outlook, expects 2.5 million seats to depart that day. In Indianapolis, airport officials expect 14,000-16,000 travelers […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Christmas#Indy#Fox 59
FOX59

Twin sisters take Christmas decorating to a whole new level

While many people decorate their homes for Christmas, a pair of twin sisters who live in Minot take it above and beyond. Lorraine McLeod and Lorine Tallerino share their love of Christmas. Each year, they decorate the inside of their home with various holiday scenes. “It’s fun to set up,” said McLeod. “It’s fun, well, […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
FOX59

Fire in Wayne Township apartment displaces families for the holidays

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ind — An early morning fire ripped through a Wayne Township apartment complex leaving several families without a home for the holidays. It happened at the Pangea Hills Apartment complex in the 400 block of Big Hill Circle. 911 dispatchers began receiving calls for help around 2 a.m. When fire crews arrived, they […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

TSA reminds Hoosiers how to ensure a smooth holiday travel experience

INDIANAPOLIS — Holiday travel is picking up, with more than 16,000 passengers coming through the Indianapolis International Airport some days this week. With so many travelers making their holiday trips, the Transportation Security Administration is reminding Hoosiers of ways to make it a safe and smooth experience. First, TSA officials said the process begins by […]
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX59

Statewide Silver Alert canceled for Hammond woman

HAMMOND, Ind. — A Statewide Silver Alert issued Wednesday for a Hammond, Indiana woman was canceled Thursday. The Hammond Police Department said 59-year-old Valerie Jones was last seen Wednesday morning around 11 a.m. She was last wearing a pink shirt, black coat and black leggings. Police say she was driving a gray 2013 Nissan Rogue […]
HAMMOND, IN
FOX59

2 dead after house fire in Connersville

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — Two people are dead after being pulled from a house fire in Connersville Wednesday night. Firefighters with the Connersville Fire Department responded to the fire just after 9:30 p.m., at a home in the 1000 block of East 5th Street. Upon arrival, a woman told firefighters that two people were still inside […]
CONNERSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Car, building catch fire after near west side crash

INDIANAPOLIS – Emergency crews are investigating after a car crashed into a building and caught fire on the city’s near west side. According to Indianapolis Fire Department officials, crews responded to the intersection of North Harding Street and West Washington Street shortly after 2 a.m. There, firefighters found an inverted car that crashed into the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy