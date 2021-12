The best thing about being a hip-hop fan is that it exposes you to different futures. This subjection makes for an especially vital light at the end of the dark tunnel in a world on fire. Hip-hop and the myriad mutations of electronic music that the genre frequently converges with are the critical contemporary cultural lenses through which one can view the creation of new ideas and aesthetics. In an increasingly-confused world alarmingly obsessed with retro stylings and nostalgia, these cultural paradigms are where bold and brave new futures can be forged.

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO