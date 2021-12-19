ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers' Luke Kennard: Explodes for 27 points in loss

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Kennard supplied 27 points (9-18 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes...

www.cbssports.com

SportsGrid

Clippers’ Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard out vs. Kings on Wednesday

Andrew Greif of the Los Angeles Times reports that the Clippers will be without guards Reggie Jackson and Luke Kennard. Jackson is now in the league’s health and safety protocols while Kennard is ruled out with a hip injury. Both players played in all 31 of the Clippers’ games,...
NBA
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum starting for Clippers on Wednesday in place of injured Luke Kennard (hip)

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Batum will get the start on Wednesday with Luke Kennard sidelined with a hip injury. Our models expect him to play 33.7 minutes against the Kings. Batum's Wednesday projection includes 11.2 points,...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Reporter shoots down LeBron James trade rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles this season have led to some wild rumors and speculation. But none of it is reflective of reality. There has been some chatter lately that LeBron James might want to play for a different team, one that is more of a contender than the Lakers. There was even talk about him considering his hometown team.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
Sports
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
Chicago Tribune

NBA postpones tonight’s Chicago Bulls game at the United Center because of the Toronto Raptors’ COVID-19 outbreak

The NBA postponed the Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors game schedule for Wednesday evening at the United Center after an outbreak left the Raptors without the league minimum of eight available players. It is the third Bulls game postponed because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks. The league postponed the Bulls’ home game against the Detroit Pistons (Dec. 14) and road game against the Raptors ...
NBA
Modesto Bee

Holmes details injury after Kings’ loss to Clippers; will never play without goggles again

Kings center Richaun Holmes said he will probably never play without goggles again after returning from a serious eye injury that required surgery. Holmes was back in the starting lineup against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday after missing seven games due to a right eye laceration. He came back with a new look, sporting protective eyewear and a face mask.
NBA

