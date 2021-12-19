ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Thunder's Kenrich Williams: Unflattering performance Saturday

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Williams finished Saturday's 104-103 victory over the Clippers with four points (2-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and...

www.cbssports.com

Related
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson, Lance Stephenson, Isaiah Thomas among list of players on 10-day contracts

With more than 80 players in COVID health and safety protocols and the Omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters. Teams will be permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and they will be required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
Person
Kenrich Williams
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
#Thunder#Clippers#Fg
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Thunder's Tre Mann: Active Wednesday

Mann (toe) is available for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports. The rookie out of Florida came into Wednesday questionable with a toe injury but will suit up for the team's contest against Denver. Mann has started to find a role within the Thunder's offense, as he is averaging 9.3 points and 2.5 rebounds across 21.3 minutes per game over his last 11 showings. Still, the guard's inconsistency makes him a hard fantasy option to trust in all formats.
NBA
CBS LA

Paul George Scores 17 In Return, Clippers Top Kings 105-89

SACRAMENTO (AP) — Eric Bledsoe scored 19 points, Paul George had 17 in his return to the Clippers’ lineup, and Los Angeles held off the Sacramento Kings 105-89 on Wednesday night. Serge Ibaka added a season-high 17 points, including three dunks and 12 points in the fourth quarter, to help the Clippers end a three-game losing streak. Los Angeles had lost three straight to Sacramento, including twice this season. Tyrese Haliburton had his fourth consecutive double-double with 22 points and a career-high 13 assists for Sacramento. Chimezie Metu added 11 points and 10 rebounds. George had missed nearly two weeks with an elbow injury...
NBA
CBS Sports

Thunder's Derrick Favors: Resting Thursday

Favors has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Suns for rest purposes. Favors started three of the last four games, and averaged 4.5 points and 4.5 rebounds in 17.0 minutes per contest during that time. Mike Muscala, Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokusevski could see increased run against Phoenix on Thursday.
NBA

