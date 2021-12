Here is what you need to know on Wednesday, December 15:. The greenback regathered its strength after the data from the US showed on Tuesday that producer prices rose by 9.6% on a yearly basis in November, marking the largest increase in more than a decade. As investors get ready for the Federal Reserve to announce its policy decision following the two-day meeting, markets stay relatively quiet early Wednesday. November Retail Sales data will also be featured in the American economic docket alongside the Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures from Canada.

