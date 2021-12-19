ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Jonny Greenwood Wrote the Year’s Best Film Score

By Alex Ross
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen, in the nineteen-nineties, the grand and strange rock band known as Radiohead rose to fame, word began spreading excitedly among younger classical-music nerds: we now had someone on the inside. If an arena-filling band was inserting multi-octave octatonic scales into guitar anthems or derailing string arrangements with cluster string chords,...

www.newyorker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Roger Ebert

The Ten Best Films of 2021

What a year. Once again, the conversation around cinema in 2021 seemed as dominated by how we watch movies as much as the quality of the films themselves. And yet as people argued about theater safety and streaming services, the actual filmmaking felt like it returned to form. Some of the best living filmmakers released new masterpieces while new voices joined them, giving us all hope for the next generation. Whether it's on a small or big screen, it's about the films themselves, movies that move us, transport us, and challenge us. And there were a LOT of those this year. Taking in all of the top ten lists of our film critics produced a master list of over 80 titles, whittled down to the list below based on a point system. There are great films just outside this top twenty, which truly proves how much there was to watch in 2021 (and, given how some of these films haven't been widely released yet, early 2022). We will publish our individual lists tomorrow from both our critics and our extended list of contributors, but these are the best films of 2021 as chosen by the regular critical staff of RogerEbert.com.
MOVIES
Variety

Oscars Shortlists Include Beyoncé, ‘Spider-Man’ and Two Jonny Greenwood Scores as France’s ‘Titane’ Is Snubbed

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlists in 10 categories for the upcoming 94th Oscars ceremony. The shortlist voting concluded on Dec. 15, and the remaining ones will move on to the official phase one voting. Nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 27, and ends on Tuesday, Feb. 1. The official credits and nominees for all the films will be announced, with the rest of the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Check out the list of the films and categories below: Original Song “So May We Start?” from “Annette” (Amazon Studios) Ron Mael, Russell Mael (Sparks) “Down To Joy” from...
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

2022 Golden Globe nominees: Alana Haim, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Jonny Greenwood, more

The Golden Globe Awards, which are given out by the enigmatic Hollywood Foreign Press Association, are not are not having a usual star-studded awards telecast for the 2022 awards. NBC announced they wouldn't be airing them following the firestorm of controversy that surrounded the 2021 awards, when it came out that the HFPA had no Black members, among other issues. Since then, they have added 21 new members, six of whom are Black, overhauled their bylaws, and have hired a chief diversity officer. They are still giving out awards, too, and they've just announced this year's nominees.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Williams
Person
Glenn Gould
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Ted Gioia
Person
Jane Campion
Person
Phil Spencer
Person
Olivier Messiaen
Person
Paul Thomas Anderson
Person
Jonny Greenwood
Person
Steven Spielberg
Newnan Times-Herald

Licorice Pizza: Edgy drama is the year’s best film

Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Licorice Pizza” chronicles a strained romance between 25-year-old Alana (played by musician Alana Haim) and 15-year-old Gary (played by Cooper Hoffman, the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman). It’s a politically incorrect relationship by modern standards. But Anderson sets his uncompromising tale...
MOVIES
Yes Weekly

The year’s best films: SEFCA has spoken

After careful deliberation, the Southeastern Film Critics Association (SEFCA) has selected its award winners for the year 2021, and Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog dominated the awards, winning five — including Best Picture and Best Director. The all-star Western, based on Thomas Savage’s acclaimed best-seller, marks Campion’s first feature in over a decade, her last being Bright Star (2009). This marks the second time that Campion won both the Best Picture and Best Director accolades from SEFCA, having done so for The Piano in 1993.
MOVIES
NBC4 Columbus

Year in review: 25 best movies of 2021

Stacker presents the 25 best movies of 2021, including films that premiered in 2020 but weren’t available in the U.S. until 2021. Only feature-length films were considered and each film had to have at least seven reviews on Metacritic to make the list.
MOVIES
kyma.com

LA film critics pick ‘Drive My Car’ as year’s best

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (AP) — It was a showdown between Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s “Drive My Car” and Jane Campion’s “The Power of the Dog” for members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, but the group managed to give top honors to both on Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Piano Music#Contemporary Music#Music Notation#Abingdon School#Oxford Polytechnic#Ok Computer
MetroTimes

The best films of 2021, quite possibly the last great year of movies

This year's been an unusually full one for movies, though I fear it might be one of our last. With delays, shutterings of theaters (R.I.P. to the Main Art), and profound instability marking the pandemic's first year, the ensuing runoff in 2021 has at least served film viewers well, with a torrent of excellent work hitting screens of various sizes throughout — and bringing to my haunted mind some better version of our mid-summer floods.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Feinberg Forecast: Post ‘Spider-Man’ and Shortlists, Oscar Projections for All 23 Categories

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and awards strategists, analysis of marketing and awards campaigns, results of awards ceremonies that precede the Oscars and the history of the Oscars ceremony itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments. *BEST PICTURE* Frontrunners Belfast (Focus, Nov. 12, trailer) AFI*, CCA, HFPA, NBR The Power of the Dog (Netflix, Nov. 17, trailer) AFI, CCA, HFPA West Side...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
First Showing

Watch This: LWL's Video Countdown of The 30 Best Films of 2021

It's that time of the year again - time to discuss everyone's favorite films of the year, all the best of the best that cinema brought us in 2021. The UK-based film magazine Little White Lies has published their The 30 Best Films of 2021 list, made up of selections from all of the various critics that write for them. Included with this end of the year reveal is a video countdown, edited together by Luís Azevedo (we've featured many of his video essays). This countdown contains footage from all 30 of the great films featured on their list, including many of our faves - Titane, Summer of Soul, Annette, The Lost Daughter, Dune, C'mon C'mon. Even if the films on here aren't your jam, it's still quite lovely to see a visual recap of the last Year in Film. It's always a terrific way to process and admire all we've been graced with as cinephiles over these 12 months. Enjoy the "annual countdown of the year’s finest silver screen offerings. How many have you seen?"
MOVIES
Variety

The Best Picture Race Comes Into Focus: A Look at Some Key Players

As the year comes to a close and the major awards contenders have screened, we look at some of the films competing for a slot in the best picture race. Being the Ricardos (Amazon Studios) Many couldn’t picture Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, but “Being the Ricardos” proves them all wrong. The Academy loves movies about the business and the film not only illuminates a beloved icon’s creative process, but also gives the writers room its due, probes 1950s sexism and a famous marriage. His stars are frequent Oscar winners while Sorkin is a four-time nominee (for...
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jamie Foxx Had One Condition in Spider-Man: No Way Home Return

What makes Spider-Man: No Way Home more exciting is that the villains of the previous movies are coming back and their respective actors will be reprising their roles as the big baddies of the film. One of those iconic portrayals is that of Jamie Foxx who played Electro in the version of Andrew Garfield but before his return, he has been promised one condition.
MOVIES
Collider

Ridley Scott's 'Legend' Shows How Vital Music Is To Film

Director’s cuts: the best of them are powerful arguments for letting talented filmmakers go wild in the medium, while the worst are arguments against dodgy marketing labels. But I’ve been equally fascinated by what might be called “composer’s cuts”: those instances where a composer’s score for a film is completed, replaced for whatever reason, and then restored. They aren’t as easy to come by, and it’s not a one-to-one comparison with director’s cuts; a composer isn’t responsible for providing a consistent vision through every stage of production. But few elements can change the perception of pictures the way music can. A scene with the same editing, effects, and sound can be enhanced or ruined by the choice in underscore.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy