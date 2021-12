DEAR ANNIE: I have an old and close friend I’ve known for 50 years. We live far apart, and the only way to talk is by telephone. Over the past several years, my friend has started to suddenly interrupt our calls when there is a click on the line signaling another call. He will announce midsentence that he has another call coming in that he has to take and then abruptly hang up. He interrupts himself this way as often as he does me. It happens virtually every time we talk, no matter what time it is.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 10 DAYS AGO