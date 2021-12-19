ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sunday Reading: Personal Reflections

By Erin Overbey
The New Yorker
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1994, the novelist John Edgar Wideman published a remarkable personal essay about his relationship with his son—who, as a minor, committed a serious crime and was sentenced to life in prison. Wideman writes about the emotional distance between fathers and sons, a gap made even harder to bridge, in Wideman’s...

The Guardian

Joan Didion, in her own words: 23 of the best quotes

Joan Didion inspired writers and readers for decades. Her journalism, memoirs, and cultural and political commentary made her a unique chronicler of 20th-century culture. We tell ourselves stories in order to live. – The White Album (1979) Character – the willingness to accept responsibility for one’s own life –...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Sunday Reading: The Year in Entertainment

Throughout this second year of the pandemic, we’ve found escape and joy and even wisdom in the worlds of art and entertainment. (May we emerge from this difficult period fully and soon!) Sign up for Classics, a twice-weekly newsletter featuring notable pieces from the past. Today, we’re bringing you...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
spokanepublicradio.org

Susanne Griepp reads "Personal Effects" by Raymond Byrnes

“I’m still exploring what it means to be a woman of the west. Born in Tucson, Arizona, raised in southern California, I’ve lived in eastern Washington since 1977 with my husband, Winston. I am a mother, grandmother and great- grandmother! I’ve been a singer, waitress, shopkeeper, nurseryman, florist, landlady, para-educator, and for 23 years, a community Arts and Humanities advocate. I’ve been writing poems since I was 12. My latest poetry book is an autobiographical collection called The Marrow. It may be available at your local bookstore.”
TUCSON, AZ
The Independent

Joan Didion death: American writer who chronicled social unrest dies aged 87

Acclaimed writer Joan Didion has died of Parkinson’s disease aged 87.The Sacramento-born author died on Thursday (23 December) at her home in Manhattan, an executive at Knopf, Didion’s publisher, confirmed to The New York Times. In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”. “Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have received numerous honours and are considered modern classics,” read the statement. Didion was an American novelist, memoirist and essayist who launched her career after winning an essay contest that was sponsored by Vogue magazine in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Joan Didion and the Opposite of Magical Thinking

It is a peculiarity of Joan Didion’s work that her most ironic formulations are now read as sincere, and her sincerest provocations taken with a large pinch of salt. Perhaps when your subject is human delusion you end up drawing that quality out of others, even as you seek to define and illuminate it. How else to explain the odd ways we invert her meanings? We tell ourselves stories in order to live. A sentence meant as an indictment has transformed into personal credo. The same goes for “magical thinking.” Magical thinking is a disorder of thought. It sees causality where there is none, confuses private emotion with general reality, imposes—as Didion has it, perfectly, in “The White Album”—“a narrative line upon disparate images.” But the extremity of mourning aside, it was not a condition from which she generally suffered. Didion’s watchword was watchword. She was exceptionally alert to the words or phrases we use to express our core aims or beliefs. Alert in the sense of suspicious. Radically upgrading Hemingway’s “bullshit detector,” she probed the public discourse, the better to determine how much truth was in it and how much delusion. She did that with her own sentences, too. Rereading her, you find her astringency relentless, undimmed by age. Maybe this is why it remains easier to look at pictures of Didion than to read her. The look is undoubtedly a vibe. But the reading is a dissection: of our fondest aims and beliefs, of all our watchwords. To put it another way, while everyone else drank the Kool-Aid, she stuck to Coca-Cola and cigarettes:
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The New Yorker

Christoph Niemann’s “Give Us a Clue”

It’s been a banner year for collaborations, from Fendace to former President Barack Obama and Bruce Springsteen’s podcast, “The Renegades.” This week, The New Yorker is publishing our first Cartoons & Puzzles Issue. The issue, a partnership between two of the magazine’s most beloved departments, is packed with laughs and games, gags and goofs. We recently talked to the artist Christoph Niemann about visual puzzles and his love of art supplies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The New Yorker

What Joan Didion Saw

When Joan Didion died, on Thursday, at eighty-seven, she left behind sixteen books, seven films, one play, and an impulse to make sense of what remained. It was tempting to note that, like her husband, the writer John Gregory Dunne, whose passing shaped “The Year of Magical Thinking” (2005), she died during the Christmas holiday. It was easy to see, as she did in her daughter’s lethal illness that same season, larger gears at work. Didion was a pattern-seeker—a writer with an uncanny ability to scan a text, a folder of clippings, or an entire society and, like a genius eying figures, find the markers pointing out how the whole worked. Through her efforts, the craft of journalism changed. She helped expand the landscape of what matters on the page.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TIME

Joan Didion Wrote About Grief Like No One Else Could

Joan Didion made sense of the world through words. She was known for them: her cool, exacting prose; her sentences, smooth and spare. But in the aftermath of her husband’s fatal heart attack in 2003, her relationship with words changed. “This is a case in which I need more than words to find the meaning,” she wrote in her 2005 memoir, The Year of Magical Thinking . “This is a case in which I need whatever it is I think or believe to be penetrable, if only for myself.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Joan Didion: Let me tell you, she was gold

Joan Didion, who died today in New York at the age of 87, was a writer all her life. Her work, whether fiction or journalism, was clear-sighted, precise and perceptive, and always peppered with her signature bone-dry wit. “Had I been blessed with even limited access to my own mind there would have been no reason to write,” she explained in her 1976 essay “Why I Write”. “I write entirely to find out what I’m thinking, what I’m looking at, what I see and what it means. What I want and what I fear.”Born on 5 December 1934 in Sacramento,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Telegraph

The Spectre of War by Jonathan Haslam, review: a book every intelligent person should read

Jonathan Haslam, the noted Sovietologist, understands perhaps better than anyone alive the effect the Russian revolution of 1917 had on the recalibration of international politics. The main message of his magisterial new book is that nothing was ever the same again, and that those – like Neville Chamberlain – who sought to understand what happened after 1917 by using the templates that existed before it were doomed to go wrong.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
popwrapped.com

Monica Aben Gets Personal & Reflective On Her ‘Postcards’ EP

More and more artists are, refreshingly, becoming more and more honest with and through their music. Olivia Rodrigo is perhaps the most current ‘big-name’ example, and her ability to be open about personal issues, and more widespread, mainstream ones is something that has seen her earn a HUGE fanbase around the world.
MUSIC
The Independent

Joan Didion death: Reece Witherspoon, Johnny Marr and Roxane Gay among those to pay tribute

The Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr, Hollywood actor Reece Witherspoon and author Roxane Gay are among the thousands of people paying tribute to the “genius” American author and essayist Joan Didion, following her death aged 87.Didion, known for her provocative social commentary, was described as an “inspiration” who “changed the art of writing”.She died from complications from Parkinson’s disease, according to her publisher Penguin Random House which announced her death on Thursday.In a statement issued to The Independent, Didion’s agency called her “one of the country’s most trenchant writers and astute observers”.“Her best-selling works of fiction, commentary, and memoir have...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Cullman Tribune

She Reads: The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen

“When you read this book, you will make many assumptions.You will assume you are reading about a jealous ex-wife.You will assume she is obsessed with her replacement – a beautiful, younger woman who is about to marry the man they both love.You will assume you know the anatomy of this tangled love triangle.Assume nothing.”  – “The Wife Between Us” “Twisted and deliciously chilling, Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen’s “The Wife Between Us” exposes the secret complexities of an enviable marriage– and the dangerous truths we ignore in the name of love,” a review from the back cover of “The Wife Between Us” reads,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Upworthy

Gay Pastor dresses in drag to lead church service, says it 'is a theological reflection on joy'

A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
CHICAGO, IL

