Turnout down as Hong Kong votes in 'patriots'-only election

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHONG KONG (Reuters) -Hong Kong government efforts and last-ditch campaigning by candidates were struggling on Sunday to boost turnout in an overhauled https://www.reuters.com/world/china/how-hong-kongs-new-election-law-will-reshape-legislature-2021-12-18 "patriots"-only legislative election, the first under a sweeping new security law. After eight hours of voting, turnout was more than 10 percentage points below the previous...

crossroadstoday.com

China’s Xi endorses Hong Kong’s ‘patriots only’ election

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday endorsed Hong Kong’s first legislative elections held under new laws ensuring that only “patriots” who have shown loyalty to Beijing could run as candidates. Sunday’s elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were swept by politicians backed by...
AFP

G7 condemns 'erosion' of democracy in Hong Kong polls

World powers on Monday condemned Hong's Kong tightly vetted legislature vote, saying rules imposed by Beijing that reduced directly elected seats and controlled who could stand had eroded democracy in the Chinese territory. It imposed a national security law in the former British colony that criminalised much dissent and introduced political rules that vet the loyalty of anyone standing for office.
UPI News

Pro-establishment candidates win Hong Kong's 'patriots-only' election

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Hong Kong saw a historically low voter turnout for its 2021 pro-government legislative election after all ballots were counted on Monday. The election was geared toward patriots only, held under a new system revamped by Beijing that marginalizes democrats. Only 30.2% of voters, or 1.3 million,...
Starry Lee
Carrie Lam
Hong Kong's jailed, exiled democrats lament Sunday election

HONG KONG (Reuters) - For scores of Hong Kong democrats, this year's legislative elections were supposed to be a landmark moment for the movement in the face of what they saw as increasing encroachment on Hong Kong's way of life by China. Democrats had thought they would win a majority...
Brace for a $600 bln Chinese escape from New York

HONG KONG, Dec 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The party’s over for Chinese companies in New York. They’re being squeezed by lawmakers in both Beijing and Washington over data protection, accounting oversight plus other crackdowns and political spats. New U.S. rules that would usher out lingerers won’t apply for two years, but waiting until the last minute only will make leaving harder.
Beijing, CN
Politics
China
dallassun.com

What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
dallassun.com

China moves in on Iraq, but not like America did

China signed a deal to build 1,000 schools across Iraq shortly after the US announced the end of its combat mission in the country, having left over a million Iraqis dead. Under the deal signed last week with the Iraqi government, the Power China company will build 679 schools and Sino Tech will construct the remaining 321.
Fox News

DeSantis vows to take on communist China: 'Not a vehicle that we want to be entangled with'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis vowed to take on communist China, saying the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is not something that his state wants to be involved with. The Sunshine State Republican issued a press release on Monday regarding the meeting he held with the Florida State Board of Administration (SBA) members putting "woke corporations" and state investments in Chinese companies under the microscope.
americanmilitarynews.com

China says it doesn’t fear fight with US

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday that China is open to cooperation with the U.S. but is also prepared for and unafraid of a confrontation with the U.S. During remarks about China’s diplomatic posture towards the world, Wang said, “China’s attitude is consistent and clear-cut: dialogue may be conducted, but it should be based on equality; cooperation is welcome, but it should be for mutual benefit,” adding, “Competition may exist, but it should be healthy in nature; confrontation, which China does not fear, will be met in kind.”
dallassun.com

China responds to attempts to divide Russia from Beijing

China's close relations with Russia will not weaken, and the two countries will always remain friends, even if there are changes in the international geopolitical situation, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday. Wang's comments come less than a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin held a video conference...
