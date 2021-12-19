Valentino's, 2 more restaurants to open in 2022

Leading Mexican chain celebrates its new Fresh Flex location by giving away free tacos to the first 100 grand opening attendees on December 14. December 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announces the opening of its much anticipated Fresh Flex location at 5260 US HWY 192 in Kissimmee. Opening on December 14, the new location is the first of the brand’s “Fresh Flex” format, which is designed to provide a more streamlined and convenient experience. The new futuristic layout includes features such as double drive-thru lanes with a dedicated lane for mobile orders and delivery pick-ups, and designated parking lot areas for those who want to park and eat on the go. Fresh Flex locations are easily differentiated from the classic Del Taco design, as the new aesthetic glows bright with Del Taco’s signature green palate against sleek contrasting grey and white walls.

