Valentino's, 2 more restaurants to open in 2022

San Marcos Daily Record
 6 days ago

There’s been idle chatter around the downtown Square about its return. Social media has been set...

www.sanmarcosrecord.com

wdhn.com

Schlotzky’s restaurant sees its grand opening

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The city of Dothan is continuing to grow and is working to bring new eateries to the Circle City. On Thursday, Schlotzky’s, a deli chain had its grand opening after months of construction. The restaurant had a soft opening in November, but today they were officially opened for business.
DOTHAN, AL
franchising.com

First Of Del Taco's Modernized Restaurant Design Opens In Orlando

Leading Mexican chain celebrates its new Fresh Flex location by giving away free tacos to the first 100 grand opening attendees on December 14. December 13, 2021 // Franchising.com // ORLANDO, Fla. - Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ: TACO), the nation’s second largest Mexican quick service restaurant*, announces the opening of its much anticipated Fresh Flex location at 5260 US HWY 192 in Kissimmee. Opening on December 14, the new location is the first of the brand’s “Fresh Flex” format, which is designed to provide a more streamlined and convenient experience. The new futuristic layout includes features such as double drive-thru lanes with a dedicated lane for mobile orders and delivery pick-ups, and designated parking lot areas for those who want to park and eat on the go. Fresh Flex locations are easily differentiated from the classic Del Taco design, as the new aesthetic glows bright with Del Taco’s signature green palate against sleek contrasting grey and white walls.
ORLANDO, FL
milwaukeemag.com

Shorewood’s Swanky New Restaurant Opens This Week!

Inspired by the “swanky ’60s,” Buttermint in Shorewood (4195 N. Oakland Ave.) kicks off dinner service on Tuesday, Dec. 14. The restaurant replaces Blue’s Egg Shorewood and is owned by the same parent company, Black Shoe Hospitality (which also owns Maxie’s, Story Hill BKC and Blue’s Egg on 76th Street). The new concept for the space was announced back in August.
SHOREWOOD, WI
Elko Daily Free Press

International restaurant opens at Elko's airport

ELKO – Food is essential to the human connection. It is a common thought that food is more enjoyable when shared with someone else. At Elko’s newest restaurant, diners will savor the basic human experiences like eating and laughing … maybe even dancing!. The I Don’t Know...
ELKO, NV
San Angelo LIVE!

What's Open? Christmas Holiday Hours for San Angelo Stores & Restaurants

SAN ANGELO, TX –– While the majority of the city will close for the Christmas holiday, check out the local businesses that will be open on Christmas Eve. All city, county, state & federal offices will be closed on Friday, but all trash services will not be affected. Republic Services landfill will be closed on Saturday, December 25th. Here is a list of Christmas Holiday Business Hours for San Angelo stores and restaurants:  Walmart Friday –– 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Closed Christmas Day, stores will reopen December 26th at 6:00 a.m. H-E-B Friday –– 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m…
SAN ANGELO, TX
Community Impact Phoenix

Lou Malnati's opens take-out restaurant in. Gilbert

Lou Malnati’s Pizzeria opened its sixth Arizona location at 3115 S. Val Vista Drive, Gilbert, on. Dec. 15. The Italian restaurant serves deep-dish pizza. The Gilbert location is only for take-out or delivery and has no dine-in option. 480-612-9700. www.loumalnatis.com. Raised in Arizona, Tom Blodgett has spent more than...
GILBERT, AZ
QSR magazine

Torchy’s Tacos to Open Charlottesville Restaurant on December 15

Torchy’s Tacos has announced its Charlottesville restaurant will officially open on Wednesday, December 15 for dine-in and pick-up service. Located at 1951 Swanson Drive, the opening marks the restaurant’s first location in Virginia and 11th state entry as the brand continues to expand its east coast presence. Celebrating...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Restaurant News: What’s open and closed during holidays

Publisher’s note: If we have missed any restaurants for this list, please add in the comment section below or send your information to myedmondsnews@gmail.com and we will insert it. Restaurant News wishes our readers a joyous holiday this 2021 and looks forward to a brighter and better 2022. Readers...
EDMONDS, WA
San Marcos Daily Record

Raising the bar

The holiday season is a time when families across the globe look forward to the traditions they’ve passed down from generation to generation. Holiday baking is one such tradition in many families.From cookies and pies to brittles and fudge, there’s no shortage of sweet treats come the holiday season. But ...
RESTAURANTS
bizjournals

Caribbean restaurant Woody’s Seafood Saloon opens Ballantyne location

Woody’s Seafood Saloon has opened its first restaurant in the continental U.S. in south Charlotte. That U.S. Virgin Islands-based concept snagged a 3,531-square-foot space at Ballantyne Corners Shopping Center. The restaurant is at 11318 N. Community House Road — formerly home to The Gibson. That’s at North Community House...
RESTAURANTS
jerseycityupfront.com

Chickie’s restaurant opens in Hamilton Park

After a long wait, Chickie’s restaurant is now open in Hamilton Park. The new restaurant is located at 236 Pavonia Avenue, in the space formerly occupied by GP’s Hamilton Park. Managed by the same team behind neighborhood staples Hamilton Inn and Hamilton Pork, Chickie’s JC offers a mix...
Detroit News

Primo's is back, Bonchon Korean Fried Chicken opens Jan. 5, plus more restaurant news

Primo's Pizza is back: After closing because of a fire in March, longtime favorite pizzeria Primo's in Birmingham is back open. "Sorry Santa, Christmas came early this year! It’s great seeing those smiling faces again," the carryout pizzeria posted to social media last week, adding that they are hiring more help and ask for patience while they are shorthanded. 996 S. Adams, Birmingham. (248) 642-1400. primosbirmingham.com.
DETROIT, MI
Time Out Global

Gordon Ramsay’s first Chicago restaurant is now open in River North

Brace yourselves, Kitchen Nightmares fans: Gordon Ramsay Burger, the first-ever Chicago restaurant venture from celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay, has officially opened in River North. Located on the corner of State and Ontario, the 5,000-square-foot restaurant—which has been outfitted with bench-style booth and chair seating for 120, plus an island bar—offers a menu of burgers, hot dogs, fries and other casual bites devised by the chef-turned-TV star.
CHICAGO, IL
Thrillist

All of the Fast Food & Fast Casual Chains Open on Christmas Day

Need a quick meal or an infusion of caffeine on Christmas Day? While most fast-food chains are closed on the big holiday, there are a few out there that are keeping the oven warm and the coffee fresh. Because so many fast-food restaurants are owned by private individuals (franchises make...
RESTAURANTS

