ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Guest column: Responsibility trickles down, not wealth

By The Daily Ardmoreite
The Daily Ardmoreite
The Daily Ardmoreite
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nf1Rm_0dQwzzOc00

Another study has confirmed that trickle-down economic theory does nothing more than increase economic inequality.

That economic reality is important for members of Congress to remember as they consider the social spending bill designed to enhance the quality of life of working families.

While the phrase “trickle-down economics” may not be used as often today as it was when it was made popular by President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s, the idea persists.

In essence, the idea behind trickle-down economic theory is that tax cuts for the wealthiest will enable them to invest more, creating jobs and economic benefits for workers and the middle class.

In reality, trickle-down economic policies, which include massive tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans, have contributed to massive economic inequality. These policies helped create an economic situation where one percent of Americans own 32.3% of the wealth in this nation.

Those same policies have decreased the percentage of income earned by middle income workers from 62% in 1970 to 43% in 2018. During those same decades the percentage of income earned by upper income earners has increased from 29% in 1970 to 48% in 2018.

Meanwhile, lower income earners stayed at about 10% of total income.

Elon Musk recently made $36 billion in one day, which is 500 million times more than a worker earning $9 per hour earns in one day.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, some continue to argue that these policies are good for the economy and workers are better off because of a booming economy.

Even if that were true, the argument ignores the most important aspect of trickle-down economic policies.

These policies allow the wealthy to control funds that should be directed to Constitutional responsibilities outlined in the preamble.

“We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”

As Americans we all share a responsibility for funding our law enforcement, judicial system, national defense, infrastructure and the other things we do to “promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity.”

Contemplating the possibility of having to pay more in taxes, Elon Musk recently posed the following question on social media, “who is best at capital allocation — government or entrepreneurs.”

That is an apples-to-oranges comparison because entrepreneurs are focused solely on profit, while government concerns itself with national defense, roads, bridges, water systems, law enforcement and promoting the general welfare.

Trickle-down economics theories have long been accompanied by the idea that government should be run more like a business. While that may sound good in theory, business and governments have very different purposes.

Elon Musk is excellent at allocating resources, including at least $5.6 billion from American taxpayers, to produce a profit, which is the core purpose of business.

In sharp contrast to business, the core purpose of our government is to promote the general welfare.

Profits produced by entrepreneurs do virtually nothing to provide for the common defense, fund infrastructure, secure the Blessings of Liberty, or promote the general welfare.

Taxes fund those collective responsibilities.

While most Americans understand and accept our individual duty to pay taxes to contribute to national defense, roads, bridges, water systems, law enforcement, and other collective responsibilities, many also believe they pay too much in taxes.

In recent decades, members of Congress have continued to relieve the wealthiest Americans of their responsibility to contribute to these collective duties through our tax system.

Therefore, these policies have not only reduced the size of the middle class, they have also added to the tax burden of average Americans.

Rather than protecting the economic rights of all Americans, Congress has for decades created an economic system that favors the wealthy over workers.

As a nation we take pride in a government of the people, by the people and for the people. Most Americans understand that each of us have a duty to help meet the collective responsibilities of government.

Members of Congress must begin to act as if they understand that the wealthy are not exempt from that responsibility.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Guest column: Responsibility trickles down, not wealth

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Local News

Guest column: Americans must respect and value the sacredness of life

You are standing at the kitchen sink when your 5-year-old child walks in behind you and asks, “Mommy (or Daddy), can I kill it?” The appropriate and necessary response is “What is ‘it’?” If it’s a lanternfly, you’ll probably want to help. If it’s your little puppy, you have some more serious issues to deal with! The point is, you have to answer the question “What is it?” before you can answer the question “Can I kill it?”
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
Lima News

Letter: Democrat trickle down

For years “trickle-down economics” was a pet term Democrats used to discredit Republican economic policy. Perhaps people need to start addressing Democrats on their costly trickle-down economic theory, e.g., this year’s three gigantic Democrat money bills. The first, the $1.9 trillion ($1,900,000,000,000) pandemic recovery bill, came at...
BUSINESS
The Daily Ardmoreite

Guest column: Rhymes of the times

Mark Twain is often given credit for saying “history doesn’t repeat itself, but it rhymes.” Whether Twain actually said those exact words, the phrase expresses an important truth about historical events and figures. Even casual observers of history can see parallels in the ways constants of the...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Ronald Reagan
INFORUM

Letter: A response to Ross Nelson's 'Coronareich' column

Ross Nelson’s latest COVID column reflected, as the majority of his columns seem to do, a fount of negativity. While he of a certainty has the right to convey that impression, his continued use of the tactics of obfuscation, misdirection, half-truths, and outright falsehoods, as he continues to beat whatever dead horse he has chosen for a particular column, cause me to wonder how he can have any credibility left; meaning: why does The Forum continue to carry him.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Inequality#Americans#Justice#Tranquility
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
The Independent

‘You must act’: Over 800 religious leaders pressure Biden to pass voting rights law

President Joe Biden is facing more pressure to shepherd the passage of voting rights legislation through the Senate and on Thursday received a letter from hundreds of US faith leaders urging his party to act.As the midterm campaign season begins to pick up steam and states have released new district maps which appear to give Republicans a greater advantage than before, the calls to pass legislation that would increase federal oversight of state voting laws as a means of protecting the access to the vote in minority communities have grown louder as experts have said that a wave of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
POTUS
foodcontessa.com

Stimulus Checks 2022: Only Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $1,400?

The escalating COVID-19 infections in the United States, which are being caused by the Omicron strain of the virus, have once again highlighted the need for the fourth stimulus check to be implemented. Consequently, the Senior Citizens League is urging Congress to pass legislation that would provide an additional $1,400 stimulus check to senior citizens, according to marcanews.com.
BUSINESS
The Daily Ardmoreite

The Daily Ardmoreite

115
Followers
115
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Ardmore, OK from The Daily Ardmoreite.

 http://ardmoreite.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy