According to the National Institute of Health's database, Oklahoma's policy banning sale of alcohol to minors under age 21 went into effect January 1, 2020.

As such, many local law enforcement agencies and partner agencies have begun working to make sure that those who may serve or sell such beverages to the public are aware of the the ramifications of selling to minors.

One incident lcoally ocurred on November 12, where a Carla Denise Hudson knowingly furnished a can of Bud Light Platinum to a person who was at the time 18 years old.

Charges were filed in Carter County District Court for one felony count for furninsing alcoholic beverage to a person under 21.

If convicted, the punishable by imprisonment for up to 5 years and/or $2,500 to $5,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Ardmoreite: Local charged with felony count of selling to minor