Rip Current Statement issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-19 16:09:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-21 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; San Joaquin River Canyon; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches possible. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph possible. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Yosemite Valley and San Joaquin River Canyon. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning holiday weekend travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 14:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, except 3 to 5 feet above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. Sierra ridges may see gusts in excess of 100 mph. For Monday- Tuesday, an additional 1-2 feet is possible. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 22:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 22 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature. Intermittent bands of heavy snow at times will occur into early Monday morning.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 02:59:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Gore and Elk Mountains, Central Mountain Valleys; Grand and Battlement Mesas; Northwestern San Juan Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT ABOVE 8500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the Winter Storm Watch above 8500 feet, heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Grand and Battlement Mesas, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys and Northwest San Juan Mountains. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, until 11 AM MST this morning. For the Winter Storm Watch, from late tonight through late Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
DELTA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 03:30:00 Expires: 2021-12-27 06:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Guam HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT ALONG EAST FACING REEFS * WHAT...Large breaking waves up to 9 feet and dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...East facing reefs. * WHEN...Through Sunday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The rip risk may be also be high along northeast facing reefs and any reefs exposed to east-northeast swell. Surf is expected to subside below 9 feet early Monday.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Northwest by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 10:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 10:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and north-central to northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 10:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of eastern Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 03:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. New snow accumulations of 1 to 4 feet through Sunday morning, then additional accumulations of 2 to 5 feet Sunday night through Monday night. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite NP to Lake Isabella. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds and heavy snow could cause tree damage.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 22:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 22 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature. Intermittent bands of heavy snow at times will occur into early Monday morning.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada this weekend which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast, beginning on Christmas and extending into next week. Accumulating snow is expected to start in the northern portions of the forecast area on Christmas night, and then spread southward through Sunday before precipitation decreases in coverage and intensity on Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations between 2 to 8 inches. Heavier amounts at higher elevations. * WHERE...The I-5 corridor in southwest Washington and the northern Willamette Valley in Oregon, including the entire greater Portland metro area. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations of snow expected above 500 ft. Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

