ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-19 16:09:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 14:34:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-28 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid travel if possible, you could be stuck in your vehicle for many hours. If you must travel, prepare for long delays and carry an emergency kit with extra food, water and clothing. If you stay home, have a backup plan in case of power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST TUESDAY * CHANGES...None. * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 feet, except 3 to 5 feet above 7000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph. Sierra ridges may see gusts in excess of 100 mph. For Monday- Tuesday, an additional 1-2 feet is possible. * WHERE...Greater Lake Tahoe Area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive tree damage.
CARSON CITY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; San Joaquin River Canyon; Yosemite Valley WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches possible. Wind gusts as high as 40 mph possible. * WHERE...Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Yosemite Valley and San Joaquin River Canyon. * WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hazardous conditions could impact the evening or morning holiday weekend travel. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 22:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 22 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature. Intermittent bands of heavy snow at times will occur into early Monday morning.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 03:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. New snow accumulations of 1 to 4 feet through Sunday morning, then additional accumulations of 2 to 5 feet Sunday night through Monday night. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite NP to Lake Isabella. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds and heavy snow could cause tree damage.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Juan#Swimming#The High Surf Advisory#The High Rip Current Risk
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 10:22:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-24 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area; Western Skagit County; Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Tacoma Area, San Juan County, Western Whatcom County, Hood Canal Area, Everett and Vicinity, Western Skagit County, Seattle and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity and Admiralty Inlet Area. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 23:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Admiralty Inlet Area, Bremerton and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 17:28:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-25 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Admiralty Inlet Area; Bremerton and Vicinity; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Seattle and Vicinity; Tacoma Area COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Tacoma Area, Admiralty Inlet Area, Hood Canal Area, Everett and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity and Seattle and Vicinity. * WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected.
ISLAND COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 10:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and north-central to northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 19:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow, generally above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 23:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 23:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 22:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 22 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature. Intermittent bands of heavy snow at times will occur into early Monday morning.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity, Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will most likely develop in showers and bands, leading to highly variable snow accumulations. The best timing for heavier snow is Saturday night into Sunday.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bellevue and Vicinity, Bremerton and Vicinity, Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-26 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Bellevue and Vicinity; Bremerton and Vicinity; Central Coast; East Puget Sound Lowlands; Everett and Vicinity; Hood Canal Area; Lower Chehalis Valley Area; North Coast; San Juan County; Seattle and Vicinity; Southwest Interior; Tacoma Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on difficult travel conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will most likely develop in showers and bands, leading to highly variable snow accumulations. The best timing for heavier snow is Saturday night into Sunday.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for San Juan River Basin by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 23:01:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-25 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: San Juan River Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST SATURDAY ABOVE 7000 FEET * WHAT...Snow above 7000 feet. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...San Juan River Basin. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. A detailed map of the snowfall can be found at: www.weather.gov/gjt/winter.
ARCHULETA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 10:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and north-central to northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, North Central, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 10:15:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-26 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Culebra; North Central; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents expected due to breaking waves of 6 to 9 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of Culebra and north-central to northeastern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...Through Sunday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-26 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-26 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Eastern Las Animas County; La Junta Vicinity, Otero County; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph possible lower elevations. Gusts up to 90 mph higher elevations. * WHERE...The San Luis Valley, the Wet Mountains and the Wet Mountain Valley, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, along with the adjacent plains including Pueblo, Huerfano, Las Animas, and Otero Counties. * WHEN...From late tonight through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ALAMOSA COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada this weekend which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast, beginning on Christmas and extending into next week. Accumulating snow is expected to start in the northern portions of the forecast area on Christmas night, and then spread southward through Sunday before precipitation decreases in coverage and intensity on Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations between 2 to 8 inches. Heavier amounts at higher elevations. * WHERE...The I-5 corridor in southwest Washington and the northern Willamette Valley in Oregon, including the entire greater Portland metro area. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations of snow expected above 500 ft. Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for San Juan County, Western Skagit County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Juan County; Western Skagit County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...San Juan County and Western Skagit County. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy