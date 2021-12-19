ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

High Surf Advisory issued for St.Thomas...St. John.. and Adjacent Islands by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-19 16:09:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2021-12-19 18:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northern Panhandle by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 22:47:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-27 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Panhandle WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 10 and 22 inches. * WHERE...Eastport, Sandpoint, Colville, Northport, Bonners Ferry, Orin-Rice Road, Athol, Newport, Flowery Trail Road, Chewelah, Deer Park, Springdale-Hunters Road, Kettle Falls, Schweitzer Mountain Road, and Priest River. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult at times. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will be showery in nature. Intermittent bands of heavy snow at times will occur into early Monday morning.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Grant Grove Area, Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge, Kings Canyon NP by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 03:49:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Grant Grove Area; Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge; Kings Canyon NP; Sequoia NP; South End of the Upper Sierra; Upper San Joaquin River; Yosemite NP outside of the valley WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow. New snow accumulations of 1 to 4 feet through Sunday morning, then additional accumulations of 2 to 5 feet Sunday night through Monday night. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Sierra Nevada from Yosemite NP to Lake Isabella. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult to impossible. Strong winds and heavy snow could cause tree damage.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

High Surf Advisory issued for Big Island East, Big Island North, Kauai East, Koolau Windward by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-24 15:21:00 HAST Expires: 2021-12-25 18:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Big Island East; Big Island North; Kauai East; Koolau Windward; Maui Windward West; Molokai Southeast; Molokai Windward; Olomana; Windward Haleakala HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES .The combination of a north-northeast swell and a slowly subsiding trade wind swell will maintain elevated surf along the east facing shores through Saturday afternoon. HIGH SURF ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SATURDAY * WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...East facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Big Island. * WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-25 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Anyone with travel plans should stay aware of the latest weather information, have alternative travel plans, or delay travel if possible. If you must travel, be prepared for winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. If you must travel, slow down, and allow plenty of extra time to reach your destination. Allow extra following distance to the vehicle in front of you, and keep snow chains and a winter survival kit, including a flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions visit https://www.tripcheck.com or https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map or by calling 5 1 1 Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County ACCUMULATING SNOW AND MUCH COLDER TEMPERATURES EXPECTED THIS HOLIDAY WEEKEND .A much colder airmass will move southward from interior Canada this weekend which, when combined with widespread showery precipitation streaming off the Pacific Ocean, will bring accumulating snow to all of western Oregon and southwest Washington. This will include elevations all the way to the valley floors and to sea level on the coast, beginning on Christmas and extending into next week. Accumulating snow is expected to start in the northern portions of the forecast area on Christmas night, and then spread southward through Sunday before precipitation decreases in coverage and intensity on Monday. WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Storm total snow accumulations between 2 to 8 inches. Heavier amounts at higher elevations. * WHERE...The I-5 corridor in southwest Washington and the northern Willamette Valley in Oregon, including the entire greater Portland metro area. * WHEN...From 4 PM Saturday to 4 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter driving conditions with snow and ice covered roads. Travel could be very difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest accumulations of snow expected above 500 ft. Snowfall amounts could greatly vary spatially due to the showery nature of the snow.
CLARK COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy