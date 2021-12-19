ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimauma, FL

Body found in wooded part of Wimauma; death deemed ‘suspicious’

By Nathaniel Rodriguez, Brittany Muller
 6 days ago

WIMAUMA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County deputies are investigating a person’s death after a body was found in Wimauma Saturday morning.

A release from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office states that they got the call about the body around 7:20 a.m. Saturday.

Man wanted for breaking into sleeping family’s Tampa home, robbing them, police say

The body was found in a wooded area off Crestview Road near Bonita Drive.

Neighbors told 8 On Your Side the body was found on property that was was recently purchased. They also said landscapers had been working there Saturday morning before the body was discovered.

“It was scary; I feel like oh my goodness how can we live here,” said one neighbor who did not share her identity. “I never thought something like this would happen in this area.”

Deputies said they do not have an identity for the victim yet, but the cause of death appears suspicious.

If you know anything about the situation, call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at (813) 247-8200.

