Our View: Beware of liars’ playbook

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lie is dangerous when it becomes believed as truth by the masses. America is currently dealing with two such dangerous lies; the lie that ex-President Donald Trump won the election, and the lie that the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was anything but an attack. That...

The Free Press

Our View: The Democrat who stole Christmas

Perhaps it was in the spirit of the late Republican Sen. John McCain that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin played the Grinch to his party by killing the current version of the Build Back Better plan, just as McCain had stopped Republicans from killing Obamacare. The Twitterverse was awash with righteous...
The Independent

GOP Rep Rice regrets voting against certifying 2020 result ‘because Trump was responsible for attack on the Capitol’

A South Carolina congressman who voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory now says he regrets doing so and blames former President Donald Trump for inciting the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington.Representative Tom Rice was of one of 10 House Republicans who voted for Mr Trump’s second impeachment just one week after a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in hopes of preventing Congress from certifying Mr Biden’s electoral college win, and the only one of those 10 who had voted against certification after the 6 January insurrection...
NBC News

Trump ally and Pennsylvania Republican Scott Perry's House committee collision course

The House select committee’s investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection has moved into a new stage as, for the first time, it targets a sitting member of Congress: Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa. While it is unusual for Congress to investigate one of its own members, it is equally unusual for a sitting lawmaker to be accused of aiding an attempt to overturn a presidential election.
abovethelaw.com

Michael Flynn Sues Jan. 6 Committee For Making Him Plead The Fifth Like A Common Criminal

Retired General Michael Flynn has joined the ranks of witnesses suing the January 6 Select Committee to block a subpoena for documents and testimony. Trump’s former National Security Advisor, who resigned after he got caught lying about his conversations with the Russian ambassador and was subsequently prosecuted for making false statements to the FBI, spent the last year flogging the Big Lie. He publicly urged Trump to declare martial law and seize all the voting machines in swing states which voted for President Biden, and advocated that the former president appoint attorney Sidney Powell as special counsel to investigate bogus claims of election fraud during a contentious Oval Office meeting on December 18, 2020.
Washington Times

Trump threatens to divulge ‘the real facts’ about ‘wacko’ Bette Midler

Former President Donald Trump vowed to spill the beans on actress-singer Bette Midler over her attack on the people of West Virginia. In a statement Thursday, Mr. Trump called Ms. Midler a “wacko” over her comments that Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin wants the rest of the country to be like his home state of West Virginia — “poor, illiterate, and strung out.”
NBC News

Parent uses right-wing slur during Biden call with NORAD Santa tracker

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden was subjected to a right-wing anti-Biden slur during a Christmas Eve call with NORAD's Santa tracker. Biden and the first lady were speaking with families around the country who had called into the North American Aerospace Defense Command to receive an update on Santa's location when one parent ended the conversation by saying: "Let’s go Brandon."
