For many years I, like many other Christians, lament that Christmas is too big, too much, too out of control. I have preached that we have forgotten what the season is about. However, this year I have felt something different. I feel that we need Christmas to be big and out of control. We need it to be filled with over-the-top celebrations. We need the big parties and the big presents. We need things to be over the top because things seem so out of control these days.

RELIGION ・ 1 DAY AGO