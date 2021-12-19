ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile Church’s annual bike giveaway scheduled for Sunday

By Chad Petri
MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — A Mobile Church’s Christmas tradition continues. The annual “Make a Child Smile” bike giveaway is happening Sunday morning at 11. That will be at Walk by Faith Christian Ministries at 1110 Texas Street.

This is file video from 2017. The annual event attracts dozens of families from the surrounding community. The pastor says Public Safety Director Lawrence Batiste will also be there helping out with the distribution.

The pastor says it’s open to all. Parents or guardians need to bring a valid ID and either bring their child in person or some other documentation for them to get a bike.

Marie Antoinette
6d ago

Walk by Faith church has been a blessing to the community and so many families. They are always giving. Small church doing big things! May God continue to bless them with what they need to continue what they're doing!

