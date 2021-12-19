Reader Opinion: Bob Dole

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau Empire

Opinion: Washington needs more principled people like Bob Dole

U.S. Sen. Robert J. Dole, R-Kansas, was a man of principle, and a man of the seasons. The world needed him, like they need him now, which is President Joe Biden. Yes, I am a Democrat, but I don’t believe them all —but most. I started under President Ronald Reagan’s administration and worked for U.S. Sen. Frank Murkowski, R-Alaska, he hired me in the U.S. Senate’s mail room. Plus, I went to the American University in Washington, D.C. At that time, I was one of the very few, if any, Natives that went to a university, and I worked for a U.S. Senator.
Emporia gazette.com

Bob Dole's politics were hardball, not toxic

Now is the time for tributes and reflections on the life of Senator Bob Dole, who died on Dec. 5 at age 98. Yet, it is important not to romanticize the former Senate Majority Leader from Kansas. Dole certainly did great things, like spearheading the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act and co-sponsoring a landmark expansion of Food Stamps (now called SNAP) with Democratic Sen. George McGovern, whom he considered a friend. He also loved humor and showed he could take a joke with his multiple Saturday Night Live appearances, alongside actors that satirized him.
myeasternshoremd.com

Bob Dole's Patriotism

To the editor: I am going to pinch hit for my Republican friends this week. In the Letter section of last week's edition (12-16-2021), Ms. Croissette, chair of the Kent County GOP, was off the mark given recent death notices in the United States. Not the time to dive deep into Greek philosophy. I'd order the souvlaki and moussaka anyway.
Person
Bob Dole
The Blade

Burris: Public servant - Bob Dole

Like a lot of people, I feel an almost personal loss at the passing of Bob Dole. And I wonder why that is. I did not know the man personally, though somewhere I have a note from him, sent after I wrote about his 1996 presidential campaign and his loss to Bill Clinton.
Salina Post

NOW THAT'S RURAL: Senator Bob Dole

The businesses downtown are active. The brick streets are quiet. Two schoolboys are walking home with their bookbags. To the south, pickup trucks and livestock trailers are clustered around the sale barn. Downtown, a large 4-H clover is painted on the intersection of Main Street and Wisconsin Street. This is...
The Shawnee News-Star

Cyr: Senator Bob Dole and General Colin Powell

Americans have witnessed the passing of two particularly significant leaders during the final months of this year. Former Senator Bob Dole has died this month, retired General and former Secretary of State Colin Powell in late October. Both personify commitment to public service, effective leadership and tenacious determination to overcome...
theridgewoodblog.net

Former Republican Senator Bob Dole

Washington DC, former Republican Senator Bob Dole, who passed away this week at the age of 98, included in his farewell letter a little graveyard humor and playful jab at the Democratic Party. Continue reading Former Republican Senator Bob Dole’s Farewell Letter : “will still be able to vote in...
Rappahannock News

Letter: In remembrance of the late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole

Letters to the editor reflect the opinion of the writer(s), not the Rapp News. Comment below or by writing a letter to the editor: editor@rappnews.com. Like many Americans on Dec.10, I watched the entire memorial service at The National Cathedral for Senator Bob Dole. I was a six-year staff member of the U.S. Senate when Senator Dole was sworn in 1969.
Mount Olive Tribune

The humor of Bob Dole

When Bob Dole died Dec. 5 at age 98, America lost one of our great leaders. World War II hero, congressman, U.S. senator, Senate majority leader, Republican presidential nominee. We all know at least the highlights. And in North Carolina, we have a little closer connection to the Kansan because...
Herald Community Newspapers

The party of Bob Dole is long gone

Most members of the current generation have never heard of Sen. Robert Dole. His recent death, at age 98, inspired a series of stories about his bipartisanship and the challenges he faced as a grievously wounded World War II veteran. Many of the profiles noted how Dole worked feverishly to get important legislation passed, and how he got both Democrats and Republicans to have polite discussions on the issues of the day.
sjnewsonline.com

Prattans remember their connections to former Senator Bob Dole.

AS FORMER U.S. SENATOR and native Kansan Bob Dole was laid to rest with a funeral last Friday in Washington D.C., memorial services in Russell, Kansas, and burial at Arlington National Cemetery earlier this week, Pratt-area citizens watched and remembered their connections to the great statesman. Dole died in his sleep Sunday morning, December 5, at age 98.
NewsBreak
News Break
NewsBreak
WIFR

Local veterans remember Bob Dole

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Ten days ago, former U.S. Senator Bob Dole passed away at the age of 98. Now, local heroes host a ceremony to remember the senator and war veteran. Members of Rockford’s Vietnam Veteran’s Honor Society came together at the LZ Peace Memorial and say the service was needed to remember the highly-decorated war hero as a small thank you for his years of service to the united states overseas and in Washington. For Nick Parnello, it’s personal as many members of the society had family members also serve, just like Dole.
Madison County Journal

HURT/Bob Dole ‘a giver, not a taker’

In the cavernous halls of Washington, every occasion is an opportunity for politicians to celebrate themselves. The funeral of the former Senate majority leader Bob Dole — a man whose life was defined by truly selfless sacrifice — was certainly no exception. Politicians thronged the Capitol Rotunda and...
sjnewsonline.com

OPINION: If only today’s divisive politicians could learn from Bob Dole

ON NOV. 11, 1996, just days after he lost his bid for the presidency, Bob Dole appeared on the “Late Show with David Letterman.” Letterman and the crowd greeted him with smiles and loud applause. Letterman’s first question was straight: “Bob, what have you been doing lately?” Dole smiled. “Apparently, not enough!”
Wellington Daily News

Bob Dole remembered in memorial services

Sen. Bob Dole returned to his home of Russell one last time Saturday as the city celebrated his life at a memorial service, followed by a final visit to the Kansas Statehouse, where his political career started. Though he began with humble beginnings in Kansas, Dole’s influence and service to...
Westerly Sun

Letter: On Bob Dole, the Brick Oven and helping others

Robert Joseph Dole, often referred to as Bob Dole, was a political giant. In his nearly 100 years, he accomplished much. I was an alternate delegate for him at the 1996 Republican National Convention in San Diego, California. He was a Republican leader as both majority and minority leader of the United States Senate, and served in the United States House of Representatives. He chaired the Republican National Committee and was on two national tickets for the Republicans. In 1976 he was the vice presidential nominee, and 20 years later, in 1996, was the presidential nominee. I saw him multiple times in person. The last person on a major party presidential ticket to be a veteran of World War II , his damaged arm was living proof of his sacrifice. It is usually difficult to get on a presidential ticket, especially after losing a regular presidential election, and Bob Dole did it, after losing in 1976.
TODAY.com

Inside the life and legacy of Sen. Bob Dole

Bob Dole’s passing comes 77 years after he was shot and temporarily paralyzed as a 21-year-old army lieutenant in World War II. He went on to spend decades in the public eye. Dole, who was the personification of what Tom Brokaw called “the greatest generation,” is remembered this week as the nation says goodbye to the Kansas politician – and to the end of an era in American politics. NBC’s Andrea Mitchell reports in this week’s Sunday Focus.Dec. 12, 2021.
peoriastandard.com

Illinois representative salutes 'exceedingly gracious' Bob Dole

State Rep. Ryan Spain (R-Peoria) paid an online tribute to the late U.S. Sen. Bob Dole. "God bless the incredible Bob Dole," the legislator said on Facebook. "He was a heroic wounded veteran from World War II, a longtime United States Senator who became Republican Leader, and our 1996 nominee for President. He was also kind, funny, and exceedingly gracious to others. We need more people in public service like Bob Dole. Rest In Peace Sen. Dole."
Kansas City Star

Letters: KC readers discuss dishonoring Bob Dole, KCATA service and Auschwitz’s lessons

It is clear that Kansas’ two Republican senators seek to wrap themselves in the reflected glory of Bob Dole. Unfortunately, they are unworthy of his legacy. Dole worked with Democrats to save Social Security, reduce hunger and protect the elderly. Our senators are shamefully on the wrong side of all these issues. He stood up to support the Civil Rights Act and Voting Rights Act. Our senators won’t even allow debate to proceed.
