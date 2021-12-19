Reader Opinion: Bob Dole

Robert Joseph Dole, often referred to as Bob Dole, was a political giant. In his nearly 100 years, he accomplished much. I was an alternate delegate for him at the 1996 Republican National Convention in San Diego, California. He was a Republican leader as both majority and minority leader of the United States Senate, and served in the United States House of Representatives. He chaired the Republican National Committee and was on two national tickets for the Republicans. In 1976 he was the vice presidential nominee, and 20 years later, in 1996, was the presidential nominee. I saw him multiple times in person. The last person on a major party presidential ticket to be a veteran of World War II , his damaged arm was living proof of his sacrifice. It is usually difficult to get on a presidential ticket, especially after losing a regular presidential election, and Bob Dole did it, after losing in 1976.

