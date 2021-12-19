ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chasing Maine: The Portfolio

By Roger McCord
Pine Tree Watch
 6 days ago
Chasing Maine takes a retrospective look with The Portfolio. Just for good measure, we’ve included a few scenes and clips that may have landed on the cutting room...

Pine Tree Watch

Conservation group stunned by proposal for wind facility on Sears Island

Picturesque Sears Island is being eyed for a massive wind energy assembly and fabrication facility. Photo by Rolf Olsen. The local nonprofit managing conserved land on Sears Island said it was blindsided by a proposal commissioned by the Mills administration to use part of the island as a hub to assemble massive floating wind turbines. The group wants the state to pursue an alternate location.
ENVIRONMENT
Pine Tree Watch

Hiding in plain sight: How plastics inflame the climate crisis

Bales of plastic weighing between 1,500 to 1,700 pounds (the numbers in black indicate the weight in pounds). Climate-disrupting emissions from the plastic industry could surpass those from coal production in the U.S. by 2030, according to a report. Photo by Marina Schauffler. Plastic is ubiquitous, filling stores, overtopping landfills...
ENVIRONMENT
Pine Tree Watch

Hallowell, ME
Pine Tree Watch and the Maine Center for Public Interest Reporting will keep citizens informed about their government and their public servants through high-quality, independent investigative reporting that is published by media outlets across the state.

 https://pinetreewatch.org/

