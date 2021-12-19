ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Clapton successfully sues over bootleg CD

By Celebretainment
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Clapton has successfully sued a woman who was selling a bootleg CD for just...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

mxdwn.com

Eric Clapton Sues 55-Year-Old Woman For Alleged Copyright Infringement After Attempted Sale Of Bootleg CD On eBay

World renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist Eric Clapton, has again made headlines, and this time, he used time and money and successfully sued a 55 year-old woman for copyright infringement after attempting to sell a bootleg copy of his work. After spending the entire pandemic as an anti-vaxxer and against any COVID-19 regulations, the 76 year-old guitarist had decided to take a seemingly innocent and harmless woman in Germany to court for a CD that was on sale for $11 on ebay.
CELEBRITIES
People

Eric Clapton Wins Lawsuit Against German Widow Who Tried to Sell Bootleg CD for $11 on eBay

A German widow will have to pay for the "Wonderful Tonight" musician's legal fees. Last week, Eric Clapton, 76, won a lawsuit against a woman, known as Gabriele P., whom the musician sued after she posted a listing for a pirated version of his Eric Clapton - Live USA album for $11 on eBay, according to Deutsche Welle. Gabriele claims she was unaware that the CD was pirated and removed the listing a day after posting it.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Eric Clapton wins legal case against woman selling bootleg live CD for £8.45

Eric Clapton has won a legal case against a 55-year-old German woman selling a bootleg live CD for €9.95 (£8.45), Deutsche Welle reports. The woman, known as Gabriele P, claimed she was unaware that she was committing copyright infringement by listing the CD titled Eric Clapton – Live USA, which contains recordings of performances from the 1980s, on eBay. She told the court that the listing was removed after one day.
CELEBRITIES
Eric Clapton
102.9 WBLM

Eric Clapton’s Management Issues Statement About Bootleg Lawsuit

Days after lawyers for Eric Clapton successfully sued a German woman for trying to sell a bootleg CD on eBay, the rocker’s management has issued a “clarification to set the record straight” following “widespread and often misleading” press stories. Of particular note, the musician reportedly no longer “[intends] to collect the costs awarded to him by the court.”
CELEBRITIES
country1037fm.com

#Bootleg#Auction#German
NME

Outsider.com

loudersound.com

Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus

DoYouRemember?

