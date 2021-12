We may be entering a new chapter in our very science-factual pandemic, but science fiction will not be ignored. The 2021 Hugo Awards were presented at the Omni Shoreham in Washington, D.C., as part of DisCon III. The ceremony also streamed globally, as is the style of the time. Awarded by the World Science Fiction Convention since 1953, the Hugos are recognized as a big effing deal in the worlds of sci-fi, fantasy, and speculative fiction. Past winners include Arthur C. Clarke, N.K. Jemisin, and G. Willow Wilson. The award has been at the center of controversies as more diverse voices in fiction come to the front.

