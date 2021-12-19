ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Play What I Wrote review – Morecambe and Wise homage brings us sunshine

 6 days ago
Opening-night surprise guest artist Tom Hiddleston, centre, with Dennis Herdman and Thom Tuck in The Play What I Wrote.

As the title suggests, this piece of comic tomfoolery bears a close relation to the classic 1970s Morecambe and Wise television shows. It was co-written by Hamish McColl, Sean Foley and, as the programme has it, “of course”, Eddie Braben, Braben having written most of the comic duo’s BBC scripts, including the Christmas specials, with Ernie Wise’s “play wot I wrote” a regular element, featuring a famous guest star happy to be made the hapless butt of the sketch. Opening in Liverpool in 2001, with McColl and Foley in the lead roles, TPWIW went on to become a smash hit in the West End and on Broadway.

The setup, here directed by Foley (now Birmingham Rep’s artistic director), goes something like this: Thom (Thom Tuck) has just completed his latest play and wants to see it staged – a consummation not yet achieved by any of his 71 previous pennings. Dennis (Dennis Herdman) wants Thom to get back on the road with their comic double act (it used to attract audiences numbering as many as “… 17”). David Pugh, “leading theatre impresario”, wants Thom and Dennis to do a Morecambe and Wise tribute act and will pay them £5,000 to put it on. But, wait! This isn’t David Pugh, “LTI”. This is Arthur (Mitesh Soni), stage electrician, persuaded to impersonate DP, “LTI”, by Dennis, who wants… (see above). What Arthur wants is to perform his harmonica solo in public because “I promised my mother…” Cue spotlight and the running gag that never reaches its conclusion. “Not now, Arthur!”

All the classic elements are present and deliciously correct: sets, gags, songs, yellow curtain and guest artist (on the night I was there, Sue Holderness of Only Fools and Horses and EastEnders fame, who heroically stepped in at the last minute to replace the Covid-stricken booking). Don’t know the actual Morecambe and Wise? No need. This beautifully delivered production is a classic in its own right.

