Party tapes: Could there be more clips from Allegra Stratton’s mock press conference?

More clips could emerge from the mock press conference that showed Downing Street staff joking about a Christmas party and led to the resignation of Boris Johnson ’s former spokesperson Allegra Stratton , according to The Mail on Sunday.

Officials at No 10 are reportedly in a “state of panic” about the potential release of more footage from the recording, which led to Ms Stratton’s resignation.

The mock press conference was filmed just days after a Christmas party reportedly took place in No 10. Ms Stratton, who was asked about the party in the recording, joked that it was “not socially distanced” and said it was a “business meeting”.

The release of the footage by ITV News forced Boris Johnson to address rumours about the numerous Tory Christmas parties that may have taken place. He said he was “sickened and furious” about the leaked video.

But now The Mail on Sunday has reported there could be more clips from the mock press conference that could soon be released.

A source told the paper that other questions put to Ms Stratton during the conference included references to the “mistresses” and “love children” of Mr Johnson.

They said: “Allegra is of course well aware she was asked more than just the one question we have all seen.

“She is feeling very anxious and has totally gone to ground – she is speaking to hardly anyone.

“She and former colleagues in Downing Street have convinced themselves that they know the source of the leak. They believe that a confidentiality agreement has been breached.

“They are living in fear every day that the rest of the questions put to her will come out because they know they were filmed.”

And they added that “they are just waiting like sitting ducks,” before saying: “No 10 will need to brace themselves. They are absolutely s******* themselves about what else is around – and Allegra is too.”

Meanwhile, another source told the paper that the “No 10 lot” have established the “alarming fact that there are more tapes just waiting to come out”.