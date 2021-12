By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The City of Pittsburgh’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for employees took effect on December 22. In total, 85.85% of city workers are fully vaccinated, but a total of 278 have refused to get the shots, according to city officials. The city has said that it has begun taking disciplinary measures against those who have not complied with the mandate. If a worker gets their first shot, however, the “disciplinary action” will stop temporarily to allow for the employee to get their second shot. The city stated that the mandate will not harm the services it provides and “will result in more employees becoming vaccinated.” Stay with KDKA as we follow this developing story

