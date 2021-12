Flint, MI–Flint Beat is expanding their photographic coverage of Flint, gaining another photojournalist as part of a continuing partnership with Report for America. “We are excited to continue our relationship with Report for America,” said Jiquanda Johnson, Flint Beat’s founder and publisher. “In the past, through RFA we have been able to expand our coverage including adding an economic development reporter and a photojournalist. With this new opportunity we will be expanding our visual journalism team next year, including continuing the reporting that we are known for, but adding more video storytelling for the Flint area.”

