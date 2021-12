As we continue to look forward to this season, may our hearts be filled with joy. This community really steps up to support one another. We will be collaborating with the Norwalk High School Teen Leadership Team and our many donors to collect and fill our Blessing Bags this year. So many in our community are still searching for answers in their daily lives. This will assist to fill a void for many of them this year.

NORWALK, OH ・ 8 DAYS AGO