The Notre Dame football team will take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl, but here, we look at what should be on their Christmas List. The Notre Dame football team will battle it out against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl, a matchup of two teams that were just on the doorstep of the College Football Playoff. For the Irish, this is a chance to finally win a big-time bowl game on New Years Day, changing the narrative surrounding the program.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 41 MINUTES AGO