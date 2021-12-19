Do you need to re-read the other Outlander books before Bees?

Chippewa Valley author Greg Fahrman processes his emotional journey through a decade of loss and grief in his new self-published memoir, We Could Have Been A Train Wreck. Fahrman aims to offer feelings of peace and hope to others who are processing grief. He lost his youngest brother, Jeff, in 1983 to an unexpected cardiac arrhythmia; lost his sister Susie in a horrific rape and murder case in 1987; lost his brother Jan – then 34 – to liver failure as a result of alcohol abuse; and lost the love of his life, Diane, to breast cancer in 1993. “I don’t consider myself to be a writer,” Fahrman admitted, “but I had a story to tell. And that was very important to me.” You can find the book at The Local Store and on Amazon.
