The Miami Dolphins are spending Christmas with family while preparing for their game on Monday night, but today, they will also be watching what happens in the NFL. Two games are being played today and one has considerable importance to the Dolphins right now. The Cleveland Browns will play the Green Bay Packers. The Dolphins are sitting in the 11th seed and the Browns are tied with them at 7 wins. A loss today will give the Dolphins an opportunity to move ahead of the Browns without the worry of tie breaking procedures.

NFL ・ 52 MINUTES AGO