Accidents

Australia light plane crash: Two children among four killed during ‘joy flight’ ride

By Shweta Sharma
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

All four people, including two children, onboard a light plane were killed on Sunday after the aircraft crashed into waters off Australia ’s Queensland state, police said.

The four-seater aircraft took off from Redcliffe airfield, north east of Brisbane for what was believed to be a “joy ride” but crashed at about 9am local time, said Queensland police inspector Craig White.

It crashed off the end of the runway at Redcliffe, about 32km northeast of the main city of Brisbane.

Officer White said the members of the 69-year-old pilot’s family were at the Redcliffe aerodrome at the time of the crash .

“I understand it was a bit of a family day,” he told reporters on Sunday. “The family are deeply traumatised as you’d expect.”

Police are yet to confirm the identities of another man and the two other children, who Mr White said were "younger than teenagers", adding that they do not believe they were related to the pilot.

Visuals showed the Rockwell International aircraft floating upside down in Moreton Bay after the crash.

Officer White said the families got concerned when the plane did not return and they got the news through social media posts.

“This is a tragic accident,” he said. “It’s the lead up to Christmas and this is the last thing that any family need to go through at this time of the year, at any time.”

Australian Transportation Safety Board Commissioner Angus Mitchell said they are carrying out investigations to know the reason for the crash . A report into the likely cause of the crash would be completed in six to eight weeks.

Queensland police commissioner Katarina Carroll said police and divers struggled as the plane was in a difficult position in the wetland. “The plane is in a very, very difficult situation, difficult position in the wetland area, and we have currently got police and divers travelling to that area, and that’s all I can say at this stage,” she said.

The Independent

Tasmania bouncy castle victim’s father wakes up from coma to learn of son’s death

A man who had been in a coma from an accident woke up to the news of his 12-year-old son’s death in a freak bouncy castle accident at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport, Tasmania.Glen Sheehan, the father of Jye Sheehan, was hospitalised just weeks before the accident.Mr Sheehan was informed about his son’s death, but could not attend his son’s funeral and the memorial service that was held on Friday morning.He had been in a car accident in November and was in a coma when the Hillcrest school bouncy castle tragedy happened.The Sydney Morning Herald reported that Mr Sheehan...
ACCIDENTS
CBS LA

One Killed, 7 Hurt In Massive Pileup On 5 Freeway In Elysian Park

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – At least one person was killed and another seven others, including a young girl, were hurt in a chain-reaction crash on the 5 Freeway in the Elysian Park area Friday morning. Dec. 24, 2021. (CBSLA) The collision occurred just after 8 a.m. on the southbound 5 Freeway at Stadium Way. The crash involved at least nine vehicles, including two big rigs, the Los Angeles Fire Department said. One person was pronounced dead on scene. The victim was not immediately identified. Firefighters had to use hydraulic equipment to rescue another trapped victim. Two women, ages 67 and 29, and an 11-year-old girl, were rushed to local hospitals with undisclosed injuries, the fire department said. Another four people who were injured in the crash declined to be taken to a hospital. The circumstances of the crash were unclear. There was no word whether the massive storm which dumped torrential rain on the region may have contributed. A Sig Alert was issued and several southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as of 11:30 a.m.
LOS ANGELES, CA
AFP

Death toll from Haiti truck explosion rises to 90: official

More than a dozen people severely injured in a gas truck explosion last week have died, raising the total number of deaths to 90, the deputy mayor of Cap-Haitien, the city in Haiti where the tragedy occurred, said Monday. Lamenting the deaths of the injured over the weekend, both at the MSF hospital in Port-au-Prince and in Cap-Haitien, he said that the deceased had suffered "significant burns which ranged from 80 to 95 percent of the body." amb/rle/des/bgs/jh/to
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

