New York’s moratorium preventing electricity, internet from being shut off due to pandemic ends this week: Thousands could lose service to nonpayment

 6 days ago

On Tuesday New York’s moratorium on utility shut-offs will come to an end.

It’s the latest sign that despite surging COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations – public policy is moving away from pandemic-era precautions.

The end of the state’s utility moratorium will leave 1.3 million households to deal with the financial uncertainty left behind by COVID-19.

Why? Utility companies will be able to shut off service for customers who are behind on payments. The moratorium prevented them from doing so.

An existing state law prevents electricity from being shut off between Christmas and New Years Day. However, this moratorium includes other utilities – like internet, which could be shut off.

Either way, advocates say a wave of shut-offs will come in January if the moratorium is not extended.

Keuka College secures two federal loans to purchase Keuka Commons and to ensure its economic future

Keuka College has closed on a pair of loans that will allow it to purchase Keuka Commons. The Finger Lakes Times reports one loan, for $11 million, comes from the US Agriculture Department. The other is a $6 million dollar USDA loan secured by Canandaigua National Bank. The loan proceeds will be used to purchase Keuka Commons, the Keuka Park location that houses the college bookstore, wellness center, office and classroom space. In a statement, college President Amy Storey said “this is very positive news for both the college and the community. Keuka College has been moving aggressively over the past several years to strengthen its financial stability, and these loans are an important step in that process.”
KEUKA PARK, NY
