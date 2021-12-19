ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Man shot in the face at an apartment complex on Dickerson Pike

By Alicia Patton
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efB2I_0dQwv0eO00

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is facing critical injuries after being shot at an apartment complex in Madison.

The shooting happened Sunday overnight just after 1 a.m. at the Preserve at Highland Ridge Apartments on Dickerson Pike.

‘I heard 3 really loud shots’: East Nashville woman finds bullet holes in bathroom

According to Metro police, the victim was shot in the face and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The person responsible for the shooting remains on the run.

It is unclear what motivated the shooting.

No additional information was immediately provided.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#East Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy