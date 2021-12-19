Man shot in the face at an apartment complex on Dickerson Pike

MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – One man is facing critical injuries after being shot at an apartment complex in Madison.

The shooting happened Sunday overnight just after 1 a.m. at the Preserve at Highland Ridge Apartments on Dickerson Pike.

According to Metro police, the victim was shot in the face and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The person responsible for the shooting remains on the run.

It is unclear what motivated the shooting.

No additional information was immediately provided.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story . WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.